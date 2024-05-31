Meet the Cast of Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy

The West End has been blessed with a ‘heaven-sent’ (Telegraph) revival of the nunbelievably hilarious and joyful comedy, Sister Act! The musical, adapted from the cult 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, made its world premiere more than 15 years ago, and is currently playing at London’s Dominion Theatre. Praise be!

The stage production is full of music, mishaps and nuns on the run, as club singer, Deloris Van Cartier, hides in a convent after witnessing her boyfriend, Curtis Jackson, commit murder.

Want to see the show, but not sure which pew to choose? Rejoice, for we have compiled a Dominion Theatre best seats and seating plan bible which contains all the information you need to help you with your decision!

Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy London Cast - Who Are the Current Cast Members?

Soul sensation and Olivier award winner, Beverly Knight plays disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, alongside Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones as the no-nonsense Mother Superior. They are joined by Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather) as Sister Mary Joseph and alternative Mother Superior, Brit and MOBO award winner Lemar as Curtis Jackson, Olivier winner Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther, Lizzie Bea (Hairspray) as Sister Mary Robert, Olivier nominee Alison Jiear as Sister Mary Patrick, and Carl Mullaney (La Cage aux Folles) as Monsignor O’Hara.

Don’t Forget the Rest of the Congregation!

The heavenly cast are joined by Caroline Bateson as Onstage Swing, Natalia Brown as Tina, Damian Buhagiar as Pablo, Tricia Deighton as Ensemble and Sister Mary Theresa, Lori Haley Fox as Sister Mary Martin of Tours, Lauren Hall as Offstage Swing, Chloe Hopcroft as Onstage Swing, Tom Hopcroft as Joey, Bradley Judge as TJ, Claudia Kariuki as Michelle, Graham Macduff as Offstage Swing, Castell Parker as Clemont, Emma Ralston as Onstage Swing, Anne Smith as Ensemble, Michael Ward as Onstage Swing and Jermaine Woods as Cop/Bartender

Who will be in the Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy London Cast from 10 June 2024

Following Beverly Knight’s final performance as Deloris Van Cartier on 8 June, X Factor winner Alexandra Burke will be stepping into the purple knee high boots and taking over the lead role from 10 June until the show's final West End performance on 31 August. She will be joined by fellow reality show winner Lee Mead (Any Dream Will Do, We Will Rock You), who will be taking over the role of Eddie Souther from Clive Rowe from 8 June - 31 August.

Who will be in the Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy London Cast from 5 August 2024

Three cast members will be switching roles from 5 August. Lesley Joseph, who previously played Sister Mary Lazurus, will take over the role of Mother Superior from 5 August. With Lori Haley Fox, who previously played Sister Mary Martin of Tours, taking over the role of Sister Mary Lazurus. Emma Odell will be replacing Lori Haley Fox as Sister Mary Martin of Tours.