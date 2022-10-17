Shows to see in London during half term Oct 17, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Half term in London offers many opportunities that people of any age can enjoy, with wholesome days out, attractions to visit, and shows to immerse yourself in - booking London theatre tickets this half term is an affordable and exciting way to plan your day ahead. At London Theatre Direct, we have compiled a list of some of the most family-friendly and adored musicals and plays to make half term an unforgettable week. These include:

Matilda The Musical

Roald Dahl’s Matilda bursts to life on stage as Matilda The Musical, a story of heroic bravery undertaken by one little bookworm, who reminds us that even if you’re little, you can do a lot. Matilda loves many things: books, her friends, equations and getting back at all of the nasty adults who have wronged her. Helped along by secret powers and the wonderful Miss Honey, Matilda embarks on a mission to transform something revolting into something rather remarkable.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, with original songs from comedian Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical tickets are available to book now, for showings at Cambridge Theatre.

This production runs from 16 September 2021 - 17 December 2023. If you’d like to see Roald Dahl’s magic come to life on stage, book by 11th November 2022 for exclusive prices!

The Lion King

From its beginnings as an animated classic to its multi-award-winning arrival on stage - Disney's The Lion King has exceeded all expectations, redefining the concept of what makes successful theatre entertainment indefinitely. For over 22 years, the story of Simba's rise from wide-eyed cub to the ruler of Pride Rock has captivated audiences. With its immaculate and emotive storytelling, a palette of shimmering colours, and the enchanting rhythms of Africa, all set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains - it is an unmissable classic.

With music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and a musical score created by Hans Zimmer, tickets for The Lion King are available to book now!

This production runs from 10 August 2021 - 17 June 2023. If you’d like to witness Simba’s coming-of-age tale, book by 6 November 2022 for exclusive prices!

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong is a twist on the classic ‘whodunnit’ narrative, one that throws away the murder mystery rulebook in favour of chaos and laugh-out-loud brilliance. The Olivier Award-winning comedy has been described as a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.

The story is centred around The Murder at Haversham Manor, where an inspector is promptly called to find the culprit behind the crime. However, when this plot is put into the hands of a group of accident-prone performers, one disaster turns into another, and everything that has already gone wrong manages to become even worse. The actors battle to make it to the end of the show, with all of the glorious consequences that you can imagine.

The murder of Charles Haversham is the perfect mystery to delve deep into this half-term. Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are available now!

This production runs from 18 June 2021 - 29 October 2023.

Frozen The Musical

Adapted from one of the most successful animated musicals of all time, Frozen the Musical brings to life the story of Elsa and Anna in this heart-wrenching theatrical production.

With incredible special effects and scenery, and smash-hit songs that the audience knows and loves, Frozen the Musical is an unmissable experience, with new music from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, writers of the famous song Let It Go. Want to see the magical and glistening world of Ardendelle come to life before your very eyes? Book tickets to see Frozen The Musical this half term!

This production runs from 21 January - 26 March 2023.

Life of Pi

Based on Yann Martel's extraordinary work of fiction and the 2012 box office hit of the same name, the stage adaption Life of Pi is a critic favourite, having won 5 Olivier Awards, including ‘Best New Play’. The premise of the adventure goes like this - when a cargo ship descends into the depths of the Pacific Ocean, Pi finds himself stranded on a single lifeboat, not only must he battle to survive the harsh elements, but also a hungry Bengal tiger. Time is ticking, and the odds are not in his favour, ultimately, will he make it out alive?

This production runs from 15 November 2021 - 15 January 2023.

Back To The Future

The classic story of Back to The Future has been entertaining audiences for generations. Back to The Future is now playing at the Adelphi Theatre in London, and you won’t be able to turn back the hands of time if you don’t get tickets! Led by the captivating Roger Bart as Dr Emmett Brown and Ben Joyce (Jersey Boys) as Marty McFly, Back To The Future is a brilliant and chaotic twist of time. It follows Marty McFly as a run-of-the-mill rock ‘n’ roll teenager. Life in the present is ordinary until Marty finds himself being transported back to 1955 by Dr Emmett Brown’s time-travelling DeLorean. In a desperate bid to get home, Marty must navigate the uncertainty of the past, and ensure that the high-school version of his parents falls in love, or he may not have a future at all.

This production runs from 20 August 2021 - 23 July 2023. To see how Marty plans to save his future, book by 22nd October for exclusive blast to the past prices!

When is half term 2022/23?

Half-term dates vary across the UK for different schools; however, they generally tend to fall during the same months. These months are October, February and May/June. You can find your child’s half-term and holiday dates on your local council’s website.

Half-term theatre tickets in London

Half term presents the perfect chance to make the most of exclusive prices and favourite family classics. To see more of your favourite shows and to book tickets, head on over to our extensive list of productions!