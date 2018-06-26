Shows opening in London Theatre (July 2018) Jun 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Walk, walk, walk. Is that all you find yourself doing on a busy mid-summer day in London? Then perhaps it's time to have a sit-down and enjoy one or more of these spectacular new shows opening in London's West End this month!

Spamilton (12 July)

The next best thing to Hamilton is a spoof of the smash-hit hip-hop musical, but it is also a smash-hit in its own right, reportedly having caused Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda to 'laugh his brains out.' Gerard Alessandrini's Spamilton: An American Parody originally appeared off-Broadway at the Triad Theatre in 2016 and is transferring to London's West End this month. The musical is an absolute riot, and with songs titled 'Liza's Down with Rap', 'The Fresh Prince of Big Hair', and 'Ticket Beggar Woman', how could you possibly pass this up? The musical opens at Menier Chocolate Factory on 12 July 2018.

A Monster Calls (7 July)

Adapted from the bestselling 2011 novel of the same name by Patrick Ness, which was based off an idea conceived by Siobhan Dowd before she passed away from cancer in 2007, this play tells the story of 13-year-old Conor O'Malley (Matthew Tennyson), who has been experiencing the same nightmare night after night for the past several months. His mother (Marianne Oldham) is bedridden and gravely ill and he constantly has to deal with his overbearing grandmother (Selina Cadell). One night, at seven minutes past midnight, Conor awakens from the same dream to a tree monster outside his bedroom window...Find out what happens when A Monster Calls opens on 12 July 2018 at the Old Vic Theatre!

The Importance of Being Earnest (20 July)

The Oscar Wilde Season has saved the best for last as it wraps up the season with this Victorian play by Wilde that is widely considered to be not only his most popular play but also one of the funniest plays ever written in the English language. This absurdist comedy follows fictitious characters attempting to escape the burdens of their social obligations in a satirical approach towards Victorian society. The Importance of Being Earnest stars Jeremy Swift as Reverend Chasuble, Sophie Thompson as Lady Bracknell, Fiona Button as Cecily Cardew and Sinead Matthews as Gwendolyn Fairfax. Don't miss the final show of the Oscar Wilde Season at the Vaudeville Theatre!

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (4 July)

If you're looking for something family-friendly, then this smash-hit show is right up your street! This spectacular adaptation of Michael Rosen's modern classic, We're Going on a Bear Hunt, Live on Stage!, is just the mini-adventure your kids need over the summer holidays. Directed by Sally Cookson, this fun-filled production boasts 'beary' vivid visuals and a colourful score by Benji Bower that will keep your children's gaze for the entirety of the show. Join a family of adventurers and their musical dog as they embark on a quest full of catchy songs and interactive scenes to find a bear. Recommended for ages 3 and up. Bear Hunt runs at the Lyric Theatre from 4 July to 2 September 2018.

The Glenn Miller Story (6 July)

Britain's first Rock and Roll superstar, Tommy Steele, returns to the West End stage after a brief hiatus, having last starred as Ebenezer Scrooge for the 2012 Christmas production of Scrooge: The Musical at the London Palladium. The Glenn Miller Story sees Steele portray the titular Glenn Miller, the famous trombonist and best-selling recording artist from the swing era between 1939 and 1943. In those four years, Miller landed 23 number-one hits, setting a record that not even Elvis Presley or The Beatles could beat. The Glenn Miller Story opens at the London Coliseum on 6 July and will run until 18 August 2018. Steele still has what it takes to be a shining star! Don't miss your chance to see him perform this summer for a very limited run!

Other Openings:

Two For The Seesaw (12 July - 4 August 2018 at Trafalgar Studios)

Written by William Gibson. For more info on the show, click here.

The One (5 July - 25 August 2018 at Soho Theatre)

Starring Tuppence Middleton in the award-winning debut play by Vicky Jones.

Pity (12 July - 11 August 2018 at the Royal Court Theatre)

Written by Rory Mullarkey. For more info on Pity, click here.