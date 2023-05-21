Schools out, theatres in! 5 family shows to see this May Half-term May 21, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride From West End classics to exciting new productions, a trip to the theatre is an ideal way to keep both kids and grown-ups entertained during the half-term holiday, and it's good for you too! Did you know that research conducted by University College London reveals that attending live theatre together can synchronize heart rates, foster a sense of connection and attachment, and strengthen family bonds? Let's not forget, it's also a lot of fun! So, if you're unsure about how to make the most of your family time, we've carefully selected a range of shows that will captivate everyone this May Half-term. From toddlers, teenagers, weary parents, and caregivers, we've got you covered. The only decision left to make is which show to see first!

1. Six

The last time Henry VIII's wives were given a platform, it was for their execution, but now the formerly executed women are here to slay! Remixing five hundred years of historical and heartbreak, Six the Musical gives the Tudor Wives a voice, which they use to perform killer harmonies.

We all know what happened at the end of each queen’s reign (divorced, beheaded died…) but what happened before it? Watch the Queens reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love and loss as they invite you to discover what lies behind the rhyme and rhythm.

Not only does this award-winning musical provide an educational deep dive into the six 16th-century women. With ballads, rap, and neon ruffs, it champions self-worth and healthy, platonic relationships. After all, there’s more to a person than their relationship status... plus, at only 75 minutes long, it’s the perfect length for the TikTok generation!

2. Mamma Mia!

49 years before Sweden’s Loreen won Eurovision (for the second time), a Swedish song about a 19th-century battle took the crown. ABBA is undoubtedly one of Eurovision’s most iconic and enduring acts, continuing to captivate audiences, even as state-of-the-art holograms.

Mamma Mia! is the ultimate feel-good night out for the whole family, and the tale from the sunny Greek Island continues to brighten London’s West End after 24 years! Told through the illustrious songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! follows Sophie as she tries to track down her father ahead of her upcoming wedding. The film adaptations are great fun, but nothing beats experiencing the joyous and hilarious story unfold in front of your eyes, live on stage.

3. Wicked

Casting a spell over the West End for the past 20 years, Wicked continues to enthral audiences of all ages with its magical score and heart-warming story of friendship. The gravity-defying, award-winning musical follows the two witches of Oz, Elphaba “The Wicked Witch of the West” and Glinda the Good Witch, as they pave their way through university and the expectations placed upon them.

The bewitching prequel to The Wizard of Oz is a heartfelt story of prejudice, acceptance, and identity told through some of the most remarkable musical theatre songs in recent history, including the iconic ‘Defying Gravity’. Make cinema-goers green with envy by seeing the show, live, before the film adaptation is released next year!

4. Hamilton

Don’t miss your shot to see Lin Manuel Miranda’s cult hit, Hamilton, the multi-award-winning musical phenomenon. The historical hip-hop revolution follows Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant orphan who rises through the ranks to become George Washington's right-hand man and Aaron Burr’s sworn enemy.

The story of the first Treasury Secretary of America is a non-stop, explosive show filled with souring melodies and breathtalking dance. Guns and Ships, one of the epic 46 songs featured in the production, is billed as the fastest song in Broadway history, with Lafayette rapping a whopping 6.3 words per second.

2.86 million people watched Hamilton in the first 12 days it appeared on Disney+, but nothing beats being in the room where it happened. Now booked into 2024, Hamilton is going into the history books in its own right, receiving a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 awards at the 70th Tony Awards, and earning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2016 (the first musical in 20 years to do so).

5. Frozen

Adapted from one of the most successful animated musicals of all time, Disney’s Frozen is ideal for both older and younger theatregoers. The production's icy spell has captivated audiences since its West End debut two years ago, and it shows no signs of letting go!

Featuring all the iconic original hits from the much-loved film as well as new favourites from the Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter and lyricists Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, this enchanting show will be the soundtrack to your half-term break. However, it’s not just the 24 songs that will leave you spellbound, Frozen will blow you away with its incredible special effects and scenery. Watch as snow engulfs the West End stage as Elsa demonstrates her epic powers to the citizens of Arendelle and beyond. A tale of family, compassion, and true love, Frozen is the perfect treat for the princes and princesses in your life.