Savoy Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

The Savoy Theatre, opened in 1881, and famously was the first public building in the world to be lit by electricity and since then the biggest theatrical stars have lit up the stage with their own electricity, from Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard to Sarah Jessica Parker in Plaza Suite. The theatre itself is nestled in the luxurious Savoy Hotel and guests can swim in the hotel swimming pool directly above the stage. If you have the chance to make a splash and see any of the incredible shows at the Savoy Theatre, then read on to find out where the best place to sit is for you.

What are the best seats at the Savoy Theatre?

The Savoy Theatre has three seating blocks: the Stalls, the Dress Circle and the Grand Circle.

The Stalls are a great option for those who want to feel like they are part of the action, but the best views of the stage are in the centre of the Stalls, specifically from rows H to P. However, the back of the Stalls may be obstructed by the overhang of higher tiers.

The Dress Circle is a great place to sit as it offers a panoramic view of the stage. The front rows provide an excellent view, as well as extra legroom. However, the top of the stage may be obstructed in this section.

The Grand Circle is a budget-friendly option that offers a clear view of the stage. However, audiences may find that it is further away from the stage than the other sections. Additionally, there is a safety rail in front of rows F and G, which may slightly restrict the view.

Savoy Theatre seating plan