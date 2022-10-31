Menu
    Rehearsal images released for Orlando

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Virginia Woolf’s Orlando has captivated the world since its 1928 publication and is considered to be a story that is ahead of its time. Now, it has been adapted for the stage by Neil Barlett and is set to be led by the incredible Emma Corrin. Recently, striking rehearsal images have been released for Orlando, which see the cast fully immersed in their roles - to see this fascinating take on gender and freedom, book tickets for Orlando today at Garrick Theatre!

    About Orlando 

    Taking on the themes of sexuality, gender, identity and freedom Orlando explores the powerful life of the titular and ground-breaking character Orlando

    During the reign of Elizabeth I, the immortal Orlando is born. Orlando grows to be a handsome young man, however, in the three hundred years to come, he begins to swap genders in an unforgiving world. This revolutionary tale is an ode to being yourself and explores how difficult the road to authentic expression is, but also how rewarding it can be. Completed by the masterful acting skills of Emma Corrin, Orlando is an endearing tale of paving the way to freedom. 

    The cast of Orlando

    Orlando is led by Olivier Award nominee and non-binary actor Emma Corrin, who stars as Orlando, one of the most famous gender non-conforming characters in history. Korrin earned critical acclaim for their universally-lauded performance of Diana in Netflix’s The Crown. Korrin has also bagged a Golden Globe award for their work on screen.

    Joining Emma Corrin, in the title role, are Deborah Findlay as Mrs Grimsditch, Jessica Alade as Virginia and Drunken Tory, Debra Baker as Virginia, Favilla and The Captain, Akuc Bol as Virginia, Euphrosyne and Prue, Lucy Briers as Virginia, Queen Elizabeth and Officer, Richard Cant as Virginia, Harriet and Kitty. The cast is completed by Melissa Lowe as Virginia and Drunken Tory, Jodie McNee as Virginia and Marmaduke, Oliver Wickham as Virginia and Clorinda and Millicent Wong as Virginia, Sasha and Nell. 

    The creatives of Orlando 

    Based on the novel ‘Orlando’ by Virginia Woolf, this production is adapted for the stage by Neil Barlett and is directed by Michael Grandage, with Set and Costume Design by Peter McKintosh. Alex Baranowski acts as Composer and Sound Designer, with Movement by Ben Wright, Casting by Jacob Sparrow and Anna Girvan acting as Associate Director.

    Tickets for Orlando are available to purchase now 

    Witness this revolutionary take on gender and freedom. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

