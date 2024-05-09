People, Places and New Production Shots May 9, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Following a critically acclaimed stint in Broadway, and two award-winning sold out runs in the West End, People, Places and Things finally checked into Trafalgar Theatre last Friday (3 May 2024)! And, if these striking new production shots are anything to go by, our patience for the patients return has more than paid off!

Seven years since she last donned the crisp white hospital gown, Denise Gough, reprises her ‘career defining,’ Olivier Award-winning, role as Emma, a struggling actress whose life is spinning recklessly out of control. She is joined by Sinéad Cusack (V for Vendetta) as Doctor/Therapist/Mum, Malachi Kirby (Wicked Little Letters) as Mark, Danny Kirrane (Baby Reindeer) as Foster and Kevin McMonagle (Best of Enemies) as Dad/Paul, Holly Atkins (This Country) as Charlotte, Paksie Vernon (Angels in America: Part One) as Jodi, Ryan Hutton (Only Fools and Horses) as Shaun, Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters, makes her West End debut as Laura and Dillon Scott-Lewis (&Juliet) as T. Completing the company are Russell Anthony (Call the Midwife) and Louise Templeton (Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain).

As you can see from Marc Brenner's latest production photos, the play features on-stage seating as part of Bunny Christie’s minimalist design. The arrangement helps highlight the claustrophobic and invasive journey Emma forces herself on, which is further brought into focus by the acrid and intrusive lighting created by designer James Farncombe. The creative team also includes costume designer Christina Cunningham, composer Matthew Herbert, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video designer Andrzej Goulding, and movement director Polly Bennett.

Duncan Macmillan’s play mixes ‘mixes dark wit, intellectual ambition and emotional intelligence’ (The Times), as it follows Emma’s sobering, and emotional adventure through addiction and beyond. Playing at the Trafalgar Theatre until 10th August 2024, don’t miss your chance to revisit this modern classic.

