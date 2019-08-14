Patricia Hodge to star in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg revival

New West End Joe Egg production to star Patricia Hodge.

Best known for winning the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in the 2000 National Theatre production of Money, English actress Patricia Hodge is set to join the cast of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg in which she will take on the role of Grace. She is set to join Joe Egg co-stars Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) and Toby Stephens (Oslo), who will play Sheila and Bri respectively. The highly anticipated revival marks the show's first London staging in over 15 years.

Aside from Money, Patricia Hodge's most notable stage credits include Pippin, Look Back in Anger, and A Little Night Music while notable TV credits of hers include A Very English Scandal, Miranda, and Downton Abbey.

On being cast in the new Joe Egg production, Hodge was glad to be a part of a play that she considered to be "groundbreaking" at the time of its world premiere back in 1967. She called Peter Nichols' play both "moving" and "profound." Though the play is now over 50 years old, Hodge felt confident the show would still resonate with audiences and leave an impact today.

About Peter Nichols' A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

A Day in the Life of Joe Egg follows two parents who struggle to care for their daughter suffering from cerebral palsy to the point where they begin to call her Joe Egg. Their daughter Josephine's disability threatens the happiness in Bri and Sheila's marriage, and their sanity...

After the play's 1967 premiere at the Citizen's Theatre in Glasgow, which enjoyed overnight success, Joe Egg was swiftly transferred to the West End for a run at the Comedy Theatre (now the Harold Pinter Theatre). It has since enjoyed a number of revivals on Broadway and was adapted into a film twice in both 1972 and 2002. It was last seen in London at the New Ambassadors Theatre in 2001 in a production headlined by Clive Owen (later replaced by Eddie Izzard) and Victoria Hamilton. Both Izzard and Hamilton returned to their roles for a Broadway transfer and later for the 2002 film.

But before there was Joe Egg, there was a lot of production complications due to the show's controversial subject matter. Read our article "What came first, the Joe or the Egg? Top 10 Joe Egg Facts" to find out the problems Nichols faced before the dark comedy finally received the green light.

