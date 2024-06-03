Menu
    London Palladium Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The Grade II listed theatre, the London Palladium, is the epitome of showbiz glamour and decadence. Opening in 1910, the theatre has a rich history, specialising in star-studded pantomimes and celebratory concerts. The theatre is especially linked to the Royal Variety Performances, with the venue hosting every televised show. In the 50s and 60s, the theatre was home to Sunday Night at the London Palladium (well, it would be odd if it wasn’t, wouldn’t it?) So, you’ve probably already enjoyed a performance or two, even if you’ve never stepped foot inside the building. But where are the best places to sit when you go to the iconic theatre in real life? We’ve taken a detailed look at the London Palladium seating plan to give you the best seating options and information!

    What are the best seats at the London Palladium?

    Each section in the theatre feels expensive, with long rows of plush read seats and high ceilings. Thanks to the incredibly wide stage (one of the biggest in the West End), you never feel far away from the action, whether you are sitting in the Stalls, the Royal Circle or the Upper Circle.

    Stalls

    Located on the ground floor of the theatre, the Stalls are the closest seating options to the stage. The area is divided into three sections by two central aisles, meaning there aren’t any bottlenecks when you’re trying to leave the theatre! The rows fan out away from the stage, getting wider towards the rear of the section. Each row follows the curve of the stage, meaning that seats towards the end of each row look across at the stage rather than directly at it.

    Royal Circle

    The Royal Circle is the first level above the Stalls and offers some excellent views. Similar to the Stalls, this area is divided into three equal blocks, with those towards the ends of each row following the curve of the balcony. The elevation of this section means you are eye level with the performers, which offers great connection to the characters. Legroom and comfort are also very good, partly due to the central aisles which make the section feel more spacious. 

    Upper Circle

    One level up from the Royal Circle, the Upper Circle is located on the third level of the Palladium. Larger than the Royal Circle, The section is also divided into three blocks of seats. The section is well-raked, meaning views over the audience ahead are clear. Even the final rows in this section provide excellent views of the stage.

    The London Palladium seating plan

    How many seats are at the London Palladium?

    There are 2,286 seats over three floors (Stalls, Circle and Upper Circle) at the London Palladium, making it one of the largest theatres by audience capacity in the West End!

    Are there accessible seats at the London Palladium?

    There is wheelchair access to the theatre via a Box Office ramp at the front of the theatre on Argyll Street. Once inside there is a wheelchair lift down to the Stalls bar. Wheelchair spaces are in the Stalls, at L46, O48, Q48 and S49, and companions are able to sit in the same row. Transfer seating is also available to each aisle seat. Access dogs are also invited into the auditorium or can be looked after by the theatre staff.  

    There are four steps up to the main doors of the London Palladium, and a further eight steps to the foyer and Royal Circle. The Box Office has its own side entrance, with five steps up to it. The Royal Circle is at ground level, and the Stalls are down 12 steps from the main foyer. The Upper Circle is about 50 steps above street level. There are handrails on either side of each staircase.

    The London Palladium is fitted with an infra-red induction loop, with headsets available to hire in the main foyer. There are binoculars available to hire in the back of seats on all levels.

    What shows are on at the London Palladium?

    The London Palladium will be saying Hello to Dolly this summer! This year’s highly anticipated musical, Hello, Dolly! has seen plenty of famous faces take on the iconic role over the past few decades, and the latest adaptation is no different, with Imelda Staunton starring as the matchmaker from 6 July 2024 – 14 September 2024!

