New Production Photos Released for Heathers The Musical Mar 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Want to see some sweet new production shots from Heathers The Musical? We have a Candy Store full of them! Feast your eyes on the brand-new class of 2023! These high school hellraisers started their run at The Other Palace on 21st February, and with the recent announcement that the cult show has been extended (again!) to 03 September 2023, school won’t be out for these lot any time soon. Tickets for Heathers The Musical are available to purchase now!

About Heathers The Musical

School sucks, but at Westerberg High, it can be a killer… Based on the cult-classic 80s film, Heathers the Musical follows previous nobody, Veronica Swayer, as she navigates the horrors of High School. When Veronica inexplicably joins the impossibly beautiful and cruel Heathers, she thinks she has it all, until she meets mysterious teen rebel JD…

Veronica soon breaks free from the Heathers grip to form her own tribe with JD. The pair soon start putting the world to rights, even if it means performing a few wrongs…

The Cast of Heathers The Musical

Heathers The Musical stars Miracle Chance as Veronica Sawyer, Ellis Kirk as JD, Olivia Barnett-Legh as Heather Chandler, Kia Paris Walcott as Heather Duke, Katherine Pearson as Heather McNamara, Katie Ramshaw as Martha Dunnstock, Will Breckin as Kurt Kelly, Cristian Zaccarini as Ram Sweeney, Rachel Breeze as Ms. Fleming, Alexander Service as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, and Alexander McMorran as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal. The Westerberg corridors will also be home to Elliot David Parkes as Beleaguered Geek, Megan Hill as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Georgia Anderson as New Wave Party Girl, Sophie Hutchinson as Drama Club Drama Queen, Georgia Iudica-Davies as Young Republicanette, Bibi Jay as Stoner Chick, Lewis Asquith as Hipster Dork and Kaine Ruddach as Preppy Stud.

The Creatives of Heathers The Musical

Produced by the legendary Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, Heathers the Musical has a book, music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy, and is directed by Andy Fickman, choreography by Gary Lloyd, scenic design by David Shields, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson.

