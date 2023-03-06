New Production Images Released for Wicked Mar 6, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Spellbinding new production images by the Wickedly talented photographer, Matt Crockett, have just flown in from the wonderful world of Oz! Check out the city’s newest natives, ahead of their first performance on Tuesday 07 March, in the gallery below. Then see them in real life, Wicked at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre is currently booking until January 2024!

About Wicked

Inspired by the enchanting novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has cast a spell over the West End for the past 17 years. Now the 9th longest-running musical in the West End’s history, Wicked is most certainly popular with audiences, having been seen by 11 million people in the UK alone.

Wicked follows the unlikely friendship between two witches; the blonde and bubbly Glinda, and misunderstood misfit, Elphaba. Following a life-changing encounter with The Wizard, the women’s friendship reaches a crossroads, leaving them taking very different paths…

The Wicked cast

From Tuesday 07 March, 15 years after her first performance as Elphaba, Alexia Khadime will once again take on the iconic role of the Wicked Witch of the West. Khadime will be joined by Lucy St. Louis as Glinda, Mark Curry as The Wizard, Joe Thompson-Oubari as Boq, and Caitlin Anderson as Nessarose. Ryan Reid reprises his role of Fiyero, and Sophie-Louise Dann continues to torment the students of Shiz University as Madame Morrible

The London Wicked cast also features Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Amy Webb as Standby for Elphaba, and Lisa-Anne Wood as Standby for Glinda. The cast is completed by, Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Joshua Clemetson, Fergus Dale, Effie Rae Dyson, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Ross Harmon, Kate Leiper, Nick Len, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, PaddyJoe Martin, Millie Mayhew, Harry Mills, Daniel Parrott, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Christine Tucker, Jaydon Vijn and Taela Yeomans-Brown

Wicked creative team

Wicked is directed by Joe Mantello, with musical staging by Wayne Cilento, scenic design by Eugene Lee, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Tony Meola, projection designs by Elaine J. McCarthy and hair and wig designs by Tom Watson. The production also features music arrangements by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, orchestrations by William David Brohn and musical supervision by Stephen Oremus.

Book your Wicked tickets from £27 today!

You’ll certainly be popular with your family and friends if you treat them to this wickedly good show. Book now and be amongst the first to see the new cast!