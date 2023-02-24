New Production Images Released for Oklahoma! Feb 24, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride New Production Images Released for Oklahoma! Say howdy to the brand-new production images of Oklahoma! The critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical is looking hotter than a Texan summer. Don’t stare at the production photos for too long though! These cowboys aren’t planning on hitchin’ their ride to the Wyndhams Theatre indefinity. Catch them before they gallop off into the sunset this September. Book tickets for Oklahoma! at Wyndhams Theatre today!

About Oklahoma!

Eight decades after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is probing and provocative, without changing a word of the original text.

Reimagined for the 21st century, this is Oklahoma! as you’ve never seen it before. Daniel Fish's bold interpretation of the classic musical won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, and recently celebrated a sold-out run at the Young Vic.

Follow the brooding farmhand Jud Fry, and cocky cowboy Curly McLain, as they compete for the alluring farm girl Laurey Williams. However, this is not a love story. In this new adaptation, sexism, consent, sexuality and sensuality all take centre stage...

The cast and creatives of Oklahoma!

Directed by Daniel Fish, Oklohoma! features music by Richard Rodgers, an original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, original choreography by Agnes de Mille, orchestrations and arrangements and music supervision by Daniel Kluger, scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Terese Wadden, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Drew Levy, projection design by Joshua Thorson, choreography by John Heginbotham, and music direction and additional vocal arrangements by Nathan Koci.

Reprising their roles after starring in the critically acclaimed Young Vic run, are Raphael Bushay (The Crucible, Red Riding Hood) as Mike, Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who, Rare Earth Mettle) as Curly McLain, James Patrick Davis (The House of Blue Leaves) as Will Parker, Anoushka Lucas (Elephant, Henry V) as Laurey Williams and many more!

