    New production images released for My Neighbour Totoro

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Since its release in 1988, My Neighbour Totoro has gone on to become an anime cult classic. It has an astonishing 95% rating on Metacritic and was ranked by Animage in their list of 100 Best Anime Productions of All Time. New production images have recently been released for My Neighbour Totoro, in the images, the cast is seen wearing colourful attire amidst stunning set design, scenery and props that mirror the messages of innocence and discovery that the story of My Neighbour Totoro aims to convey. Tickets for this anime adaptation are available now for viewings at Barbican theatre London!

    About My Neighbour Totoro 

    In this coming-of-age story that has captivated audiences since the 80s, the beauty of childhood innocence is celebrated, intricately entwined with themes of loss and nature through a journey like no other. It is a celebration of the imagination, reminding us of how the wonders and fragility of youth often go hand in hand. 

    Join Satsuki and Mei on what will come to be the greatest summer of their lives. When their mother is stricken by illness, Satsuki and Mei are whisked away to the countryside in order to be closer to her new convalescent hospital residence. As they eagerly explore their new surroundings, the sisters soon discover that the countryside holds more than the vast woodlands, it is filled with other-worldly opportunities, magical creatures and an ancient forest protector they call Totoro. Join Satsuki and Mei on their journey into a long-lost realm of spirits and natural wonders.

    The cast and creatives of My Neighbour Totoro 

    Ami Okumura Jones stars as Satsuki and Mei Mac stars as Mei, they are both joined by an extensive list of expert puppeteers, some of these names include Haruka Abe as Yasuko/Puppeteer and Nino Furuhata as Kanta/ Puppeteer. Adapted by Tom Morton-Smith from the feature animation by Hayao Miyazaki, Joe Hisaishi handles the music, with direction by Phelim McDermott, production design by Tom Pye and puppetry by Basil Twist

    Tickets for My Neighbour Totoro are available now

    Join along the magical journey of Mei, Satsuki and Totoro! 

