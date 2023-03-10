MJ the Musical will open in the West End next Spring! Mar 10, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride It has been confirmed that the multi-award-winning thriller, MJ the Musical will be opening in London’s West End on 06 March 2024. Following the creation of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ delves beyond the singular moves of the single-gloved icon, exploring the collaborations and creative process that made him one of pop's most prolific figures. Catch the official Michael Jackson story at the Prince Edward Theatre next Spring. Tickets go on sale on 24 May, get ready!

About Michael Jackson

You don’t know who Michael Jackson is? We’d like to say that ‘You Are Not Alone’ but it would be ‘Bad’ of us to lie…

One of the greatest entertainers of all time, Michael Jackson rose to stardom at an age when most of us were still grappling with our 'ABCs'. From his early beginnings as one-fifth of the highly successful Motown group, The Jackson 5, to his reign as the undisputed King of Pop, Michael Jackson has inspired generations of artists. His pioneering voice and unique creative style have cemented him as one of the most prominent and successful entertainers of all time, with his 1982 hit, Thriller, still the best-selling album of all time.

What is MJ the Musical about?

Featuring more than 25 of Jackson's biggest hits, this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is so good it’s ‘Bad.’ Exploring Michael Jackson’s creative drive and collaborative spirit, this musical offers an uncompromised look at what catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

The cast and creatives of MJ the Musical

MJ the Musical is directed and choreographed by Tony award winner Christopher Wheeldon OBE, with a book from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage. Scenic Design is from Derek McLane, Lighting Design by Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Gareth Owen, Projection Design by Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by Charles LaPointe. Musical Supervision is by David Holcenberg, and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb.

Tickets for MJ the Musical will be available on 24 May

Shamone, you know you want to. Tickets for MJ the Musical will be available to purchase shortly.