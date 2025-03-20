Meet the West End cast of Magic Mike Live
Posted on
| By Kady Whelan
Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is back and ready to bring the sexy back to London! It’s hot, hilarious and the great time you've been waiting for!
Who is in the current Magic Mike West End cast?
Theophilus O. Bailey is a British dancer, movement director, choreographer, best known for his performance name ‘Godson’ and has danced and choreographed for FKA Twigs, Fergie, Giggs, Swizz Beatz, Dua Lipa and Little Mix.
Clare Billson who has toured Australia and North America with Magic Mike Live and most recently, she was honoured to perform with the flagship production of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas and can’t wait to join the cast of Magic Mike London!
Daniel Blessing his West End debut was Thriller Live where he also went on to participate in West End live. He has also featured in various music videos for mainstream artists such as BBK and Stefflon Don/Juan Magan.
Jake Brewer who has danced for several Cruise Lines, when he got back on land, he danced for Bananarama and new artist Lewis Capaldi.
Gianluca Briganti known for working in theatre in shows such as Flashdance, Tarzan, Cats, The Addams Family, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Dirty Dancing where he was the protagonist, Johnny Castle.
Jo Calderwood is an actress, feminist clown, writer and performance artist. She can regularly be seen on the cabaret circuit in London performing as Donatella at Bunga Bunga.
Joel Ekperigin his West End debut followed in the hit Michael Jackson show, Thriller - Live, and performances in Starlight Express.
Carles Escoms Ferrer known for Netflix projects, live performances, TV shows, events and more, and then joined the original cast of Magic Mike Live Berlín in 2019.
Mattia Fazioli, his previous work includes collaborations with Mediaset, Rai, Disney, MTV European Music Awards, Netflix, Chicago, Casanova Opera Pop, and many others.
Petr Fedorovskii, who previously worked with companies such as luxury cruise company Crystal Cruises, NYC based production company RWS in their many shows as an aerialist, dancer and dance captain.
Myles Harper, he performed in Magic Mike Live, London in 2019 and then went on to be a permanent member of the ensemble and aerial captain at Magic Mike Live, Berlin.
'Sweeney' Todd Holdsworth, previously worked alongside Kylie Minogue, Take That, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Gloria Gayner, Pussycat Dolls, Lionel Ritchie, The Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, One Direction, Selena Gomez, Rita Ora, BeBe Rexer, Jax Jones, Olly Murs, Cheryl, Becky Hill, Mabel, Pixie Lott and Tulisa.
Jack Manley, previously working in music videos for Artists inc. Little Mix’s Love Sweet Love, Fergie and Misunderstood, and many more, also working in the original cast of Magic Mike London dancing alongside Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek.
Amy Nic, best known for her sold out, 5* Edinburgh show ‘One Week In Magaluf’ was described as “a goldmine to be exploited in [her] comedic writings”.
James Percy, known best for a Las Vegas residency with the two-man Harry Potter parody, Potted Potter, Broadway seasons in New York, Chicago and LA.
Charlotte Perry, previously working in Cinderella (Harlow); Emergency Cover Mermaid & Aerialist in Magic Mike Live! (London); Mermaid & Aerialist in Magic Mike Live (Berlin).
Ross Sands, Theatre credits include: SYLVIA (The Old Vic); Thriller Live (West End); Into the Hoods (ZooNation/Novello Theatre), toured the world with artists including Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams.
Shane Scarth, previously part of the original cast of Magic Mike Live in Berlin and he was selected to be a lead role in a music video for legendary artist 'Rod Stewart
Book tickets to see Magic Mike Live
Magic Mike Live is the ultimate girls night out, don’t miss the new numbers, new dances, new songs, and new aerial numbers that will blow the roof off the Hippodrome Casino!