Meet the West End cast of Magic Mike Live

Who is in the current Magic Mike West End cast?

Theophilus O. Bailey is a British dancer, movement director, choreographer, best known for his performance name ‘Godson’ and has danced and choreographed for FKA Twigs, Fergie, Giggs, Swizz Beatz, Dua Lipa and Little Mix.

Clare Billson who has toured Australia and North America with Magic Mike Live and most recently, she was honoured to perform with the flagship production of Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas and can’t wait to join the cast of Magic Mike London!

Daniel Blessing his West End debut was Thriller Live where he also went on to participate in West End live. He has also featured in various music videos for mainstream artists such as BBK and Stefflon Don/Juan Magan.

Jake Brewer who has danced for several Cruise Lines, when he got back on land, he danced for Bananarama and new artist Lewis Capaldi.

Gianluca Briganti known for working in theatre in shows such as Flashdance, Tarzan, Cats, The Addams Family, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Dirty Dancing where he was the protagonist, Johnny Castle.

Jo Calderwood is an actress, feminist clown, writer and performance artist. She can regularly be seen on the cabaret circuit in London performing as Donatella at Bunga Bunga.

Joel Ekperigin his West End debut followed in the hit Michael Jackson show, Thriller - Live, and performances in Starlight Express.

Carles Escoms Ferrer known for Netflix projects, live performances, TV shows, events and more, and then joined the original cast of Magic Mike Live Berlín in 2019.

Mattia Fazioli, his previous work includes collaborations with Mediaset, Rai, Disney, MTV European Music Awards, Netflix, Chicago, Casanova Opera Pop, and many others.