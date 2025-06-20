Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Meet the cast of Burlesque

    Posted on | By Emmanuel Kankam

    Meet the cast of Burlesque the Musical

    Burlesque: The Musical is a stage adaptation of the 2010 smash-hit film written and created by Steven Antin. It follows the story of Ali Rose, a small-town girl who relocates to New York City and becomes captivated by the lively yet struggling world of a burlesque club. As the story takes the audience on a journey of self-discovery, romance, and jealousy, who are playing the main characters in Burlesque The Musical?

    Who plays Ali Rose?

    Taking the lead as the main protagonist, Ali Rose is Jess Foley. Foley won the first series of The Voice Kids UK. She was also  crowned the winner of X Factor - The Band. Burlesque the Musical marks her West End debut.

    Who plays Tess?

    Orfeh plays Tess, the owner of a burlesque club who befriends Ali Rose. Her past theatre credits include Legally Blonde: The Musical (Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series), Chicago (Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series) and Pretty Woman: The Musical (Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series), amongst others.

    Who plays Sean?

    Taking on the role of Sean, the flamboyant costume designer, is Todrick Hall. His theatre credits include Chicago (Phoenix Theatre), The Color Purple (Broadway Theatre) and Memphis: The Musical (Shubert Theatre).

    Who plays Nikki?

    Asha Parker-Wallace plays Nikki, the seasoned performer at the burlesque club. Her past accolades include Sister Act (The Arts Educational School) and Spring Awakening (The Arts Educational School).

    Who plays Jackson?

    Playing the kind-hearted Jackson is Paul Jacob French. His theatre credits include An Officer and a Gentleman (UK Tour), Annie (UK Tour), The Wizard of Oz (Curve Theatre) and Grease (Dominion Theatre), amongst others.

    Who plays Vince?

    George Maguire plays Tess’s easily manipulated husband, Vince. His past credits include Death Note in Concert (Lyric Theatre), Bonnie & Clyde (Garrick Theatre/Arts Theatre/Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol (Southbank Theatre), amongst others.

    Meet the cast of Burlesque

    Who are the current Burlesque members?

    The show-stopping musical officially opens in the West End on 22 July 2025.  

    The production features Michael Afemare (Ensemble), Courtenay Brady (Ensemble), Paje Campbell (Ensemble), Sophie Cracknell (Daphne), Hope Dawe (Alternate Ali Rose), Marlee Jay (Ensemble), Angus Good (Swing), Charlotte Jaconelli (Queenie), Elly Jay (Swing), Idriss Kargbo (Alternate Sean), Billie Kay (Sophia and Second Tess), Deja Linton (Ensemble), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Spring), Callum Macdonald (Cover for Vince and Trey), Alessia McDermott (Summer and Second Nikki), Jess Qualter (Ensemble), Liam Roodhouse (Ensemble), Janine Somcio (Ensemble), India Thornton (Swing) and Daniel Wijingaarden (Ensemble).

    Famous faces who have played Ali Rose?

    International megastar Christina Aguilera famously played Ali Rose in 2010 smash-hit film and is a part of the creative team for Burlesque the Musical, providing music and lyrics alongside other musical legends such as Sia and Dianne Warren.

    Famous faces who have played Tess?

    The role of Tess was made famous by the legendary Cher in the 2010 film.

    Broadway star Jackie Burns took on the role of Tess at the Manchester Opera House.

    Book tickets to Burlesque!

    Don’t miss out on seeing the big new musical that’s keeps getting bigger. Book your official tickets today!

    Emmanuel Kankam
    By Emmanuel Kankam

    Related news

    London Theatre Directs The Big Summer Theatre Event is back

    The Big Summer Theatre Event is back!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Lana Del Rey, Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter… they’re just some of the artists (in the mid... Read more

    Titanique at the Criterion Theatre London tickets

    The songs making a splash in Titanique

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young |

    Set sail for a shipload of incredible songs in this hilarious, must-see musical! Bringing to life the story of the mo... Read more

    Evita London West End tickets

    How to see Rachel Zegler’s balcony performance live

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    What looked like a one-off promo moment has turned out to be a permanent - and electrifying - part of the staging.&nb... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies