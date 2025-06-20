Meet the cast of Burlesque the Musical

Burlesque: The Musical is a stage adaptation of the 2010 smash-hit film written and created by Steven Antin. It follows the story of Ali Rose, a small-town girl who relocates to New York City and becomes captivated by the lively yet struggling world of a burlesque club. As the story takes the audience on a journey of self-discovery, romance, and jealousy, who are playing the main characters in Burlesque The Musical?

Who plays Ali Rose?

Taking the lead as the main protagonist, Ali Rose is Jess Foley. Foley won the first series of The Voice Kids UK. She was also crowned the winner of X Factor - The Band. Burlesque the Musical marks her West End debut.

Who plays Tess?

Orfeh plays Tess, the owner of a burlesque club who befriends Ali Rose. Her past theatre credits include Legally Blonde: The Musical (Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series), Chicago (Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series) and Pretty Woman: The Musical (Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series), amongst others.

Who plays Sean?

Taking on the role of Sean, the flamboyant costume designer, is Todrick Hall. His theatre credits include Chicago (Phoenix Theatre), The Color Purple (Broadway Theatre) and Memphis: The Musical (Shubert Theatre).

Who plays Nikki?

Asha Parker-Wallace plays Nikki, the seasoned performer at the burlesque club. Her past accolades include Sister Act (The Arts Educational School) and Spring Awakening (The Arts Educational School).

Who plays Jackson?

Playing the kind-hearted Jackson is Paul Jacob French. His theatre credits include An Officer and a Gentleman (UK Tour), Annie (UK Tour), The Wizard of Oz (Curve Theatre) and Grease (Dominion Theatre), amongst others.

Who plays Vince?

George Maguire plays Tess’s easily manipulated husband, Vince. His past credits include Death Note in Concert (Lyric Theatre), Bonnie & Clyde (Garrick Theatre/Arts Theatre/Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol (Southbank Theatre), amongst others.