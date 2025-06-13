Your guide to the Hercules West End cast: Muses, Meg, and whole a lot of muscle

Brace yourself, London! The gods have descended upon Drury Lane. Disney’s Hercules storms the stage in their latest West End spectacle at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, promising mythic musical galore and family fun. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, and direction and choreography by Broadway sensation Casey Nicholaw, this adaptation revives the beloved 1997 animated hit in grand Greek style.

Read on to discover the heroes, villains, and muses bringing it all to life.

Who plays Hercules in the West End cast?

Luke Brady stars as Hercules, the super‑strong demigod on a quest to prove himself. Brady, a Grammy-nominated actor acclaimed for The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre) and the RSC's As You Like It, steps into the role of his life - channeling that “zero to hero” arc with major gusto.

Who plays Meg in Hercules West End?

Mae Ann Jorolan makes her West End debut as Megara, Hercules’s sassy love interest. Having originated the role in Hamburg’s production (Mar 2024 - May 2025), she carries her role across the sea - bringing charisma and all the classic one-liners we know and love to this complex heroine. Her other international theatre credits include Disney’s Aladdin (Stage Theater Neue Flora, Hamburg), and Hamilton (Stage Operettenhaus, Hamburg).

Who are the Muses in Hercules West End?

The five powerhouse Muses, narrating Hercules’s journey, are played by Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope) and Robyn Rose‑Li (Terpsichore). They are joined by standby muse, Kamilla Fernandes, solidifying an A‑team of divine vocal and gospel power backed by roots on Broadway and the West End