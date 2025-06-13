Your guide to the Hercules West End cast: Muses, Meg, and whole a lot of muscle
| By Vivienne Shaw
Brace yourself, London! The gods have descended upon Drury Lane. Disney’s Hercules storms the stage in their latest West End spectacle at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, promising mythic musical galore and family fun. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, and direction and choreography by Broadway sensation Casey Nicholaw, this adaptation revives the beloved 1997 animated hit in grand Greek style.
Read on to discover the heroes, villains, and muses bringing it all to life.
Who plays Hercules in the West End cast?
Luke Brady stars as Hercules, the super‑strong demigod on a quest to prove himself. Brady, a Grammy-nominated actor acclaimed for The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre) and the RSC's As You Like It, steps into the role of his life - channeling that “zero to hero” arc with major gusto.
Who plays Meg in Hercules West End?
Mae Ann Jorolan makes her West End debut as Megara, Hercules’s sassy love interest. Having originated the role in Hamburg’s production (Mar 2024 - May 2025), she carries her role across the sea - bringing charisma and all the classic one-liners we know and love to this complex heroine. Her other international theatre credits include Disney’s Aladdin (Stage Theater Neue Flora, Hamburg), and Hamilton (Stage Operettenhaus, Hamburg).
Who are the Muses in Hercules West End?
The five powerhouse Muses, narrating Hercules’s journey, are played by Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope) and Robyn Rose‑Li (Terpsichore). They are joined by standby muse, Kamilla Fernandes, solidifying an A‑team of divine vocal and gospel power backed by roots on Broadway and the West End
Who plays Phil in Hercules West End?
Trevor Dion Nicholas takes on Philoctetes (Phil), Hercules’s wise and weathered trainer. Known for powerhouse performances in Hadestown and Hamilton, Nicholas infuses the role with fiery yet witty mentorship and a soulful presence.
Who plays Hades in Hercules West End?
Stephen Carlile embodies Hades, the comically evil, scheming ruler of the underworld. With a resume including The Lion King and Phantom of the Opera, he is bound to bring devilish flair to this iconic villain.
Who plays Bob and Charles in Hercules West End?
Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett share the roles of Pain & Panic in their Bob and Charles incarnations. Gallivan, fresh from Frozen at Drury Lane, and Zarrett - veteran of Les Misérables US tour - offer comedic chaos as Hades’s bumbling sidekicks .
Who is in the Hercules West End ensemble?
The ensemble features a diverse, multi-talented cast: Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D’Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings.
Who are the Hercules West End creatives?
Leading the creative vision for Hercules is Casey Nicholaw, celebrated for his work on Disney’s Aladdin, who directs and choreographs this epic West End staging. He is joined by Tanisha Scott as co-choreographer, known for her work in both theatre and music videos. Scenic and video design comes from Dane Laffrey (Once on This Island), while costume design is a collaboration between Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Sky Switser. Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher) brings his expertise to lighting design, with Adam Fisher handling sound. Magical stage illusions are created by special effects expert Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Musical supervision and orchestrations are led by Disney veteran Michael Kosarin, with orchestrations by Danny Troob (Beauty and the Beast) and Joseph Joubert (Caroline, or Change), and dance arrangements by David Chase (The Music Man). Completing the team are Mia M. Neal on hair and wigs, and Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche overseeing makeup design.
Get ready to go the distance
If you’re after big laughs, even bigger voices, and a heartwarming mythic journey, Hercules is the show to see. Don’t miss out - book to see Hercules today and witness Disney’s latest smash-hit production.