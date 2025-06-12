TINA – The Tina Turner Musical confirms final West End cast

As previously announced, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will take its final bow at London’s Aldwych Theatre on 13 September 2025, bringing to a close a powerhouse seven-year run. But the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll won’t be going out quietly — the show’s final chapter promises to be every bit as electrifying as its beginning.

Leading the cast into the final months is current star Karis Anderson, who continues to deliver a high-octane performance as Tina Turner. She will be joined by Fleur East, sharing the iconic role in a tradition that has defined the production since its world premiere - a role so commanding, it takes two to play her.

Joining them on stage are returning and new cast members who bring Tina’s story vividly to life: Natasha J Barnes steps into the role of Rhonda Graam, Ike and Tina’s longtime manager. Chrissie Bhima plays Alline Bullock, Tina’s sister, with James Chisholm as Richard Bullock, her father. Matt Dempsey appears as Phil Spector and Terry Britten, while Irene Myrtle Forrester continues her role as Tina’s grandmother, GG.

Also new to the cast are Christian James as Roger Davies, Tina’s manager, and Samuel Sarpong-Broni as her first love, Raymond Hill. Dan O’Brien, a current company member, will take over the role of Erwin Bach.

Charlotte St Croix remains the standby for Tina Turner, with Carole Stennett continuing her portrayal of Tina’s mother, Zelma.