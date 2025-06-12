TINA – The Tina Turner Musical confirms final West End cast
| By Sian McBride
As previously announced, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will take its final bow at London’s Aldwych Theatre on 13 September 2025, bringing to a close a powerhouse seven-year run. But the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll won’t be going out quietly — the show’s final chapter promises to be every bit as electrifying as its beginning.
Leading the cast into the final months is current star Karis Anderson, who continues to deliver a high-octane performance as Tina Turner. She will be joined by Fleur East, sharing the iconic role in a tradition that has defined the production since its world premiere - a role so commanding, it takes two to play her.
Joining them on stage are returning and new cast members who bring Tina’s story vividly to life: Natasha J Barnes steps into the role of Rhonda Graam, Ike and Tina’s longtime manager. Chrissie Bhima plays Alline Bullock, Tina’s sister, with James Chisholm as Richard Bullock, her father. Matt Dempsey appears as Phil Spector and Terry Britten, while Irene Myrtle Forrester continues her role as Tina’s grandmother, GG.
Also new to the cast are Christian James as Roger Davies, Tina’s manager, and Samuel Sarpong-Broni as her first love, Raymond Hill. Dan O’Brien, a current company member, will take over the role of Erwin Bach.
Charlotte St Croix remains the standby for Tina Turner, with Carole Stennett continuing her portrayal of Tina’s mother, Zelma.
The ensemble members include Craig Armstrong as Carpenter, Sarah Freer as Lorraine, Angelis Hunt as Tina’s son Ronnie, Keanu Adolphus Johnson as Tina’s son Craig, and Ria Turner as Toni. The Ikettes are played by Vanessa Dumatey, Marion Fagbemi and Equiana Givans. The swings are Tré Copeland-Williams, Raiaz Fisher, Peter Houston, Joey James, Tamsin January, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Annell Odartey, Clio Tamai and Samuel J Weir.
Children's roles will see Rhianne King and Keilah Kofi join the cast as Young Anna Mae Bullock, alongside Lola McCourtie who continues in the role. Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig will be played by Diuneusa Miguel, Brielle Owusu Ansah, and Ariella Warburton.
Since its 2018 West End debut, the Olivier-nominated production has become a global phenomenon, with eight productions staged worldwide and a new UK and Ireland tour launched this year.
The show’s legacy has been shaped by an extraordinary lineup of performers. Adrienne Warren originated the role in the West End before transferring to Broadway, where she earned a Tony Award for her unforgettable portrayal. Notable Tinas who followed include Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Chanel Haynes, Aisha Jawando, Elesha Paul Moses, Kristina Love, Karis Anderson, and Zoe Birkett — all of whom brought their own fire and fearlessness to the role.
Seven years, countless standing ovations, and one legendary woman. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical plays at the Aldwych Theatre until 13th September 2025.