Meet the Matilda the Musical cast! May 22, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Since the fear-inducing institution first opened its (iron gated) doors back in 2011, Crunchem Hall has seen countless naughty students pass through the corridors. But who is currently causing trouble for Trunchball in Matilda the Musical? Meet the Matilda the Musical cast below!

Who are the current cast members?

The multi award-winning show has been delighting audiences at the Cambridge Theatre for the past 13 years! Since its inception, the role of Matilda has always been shared by four talented youngsters. (Well, there’s enough dialogue, songs and cartwheels to make an adult's head spin!) In the current Matilda the Musical cast the title role is played by Anna Deikalo, Estella Evans, Ava Posniak and Sophie Saravanan.

Just because they are little, it doesn’t mean they haven’t already done a lot! Deikalo has previously starred in the West End as little Cosette in Les Misérables, whilst Posniak played Natalie Hillard in the original West End cast of Mrs Doubtfire. Saravanan has already achieved a Distinction at LAMDA drama school, and Evans is an active member of three drama schools. Phew!

The gruesome grown-ups in the Matilda the Musical cast include Kieran Hall (Long Day’s Journey into Night) as Miss Trunchball, Rakesh Boury (We Will Rock You) as Mr Wormwood, and Amy Ellen Richardson (Kiss Me, Kate) as Mrs Wormwood. Sweet by name and by nature, Miss Honey is played by Lydia White (A Christmas Carol).

Who were the original West End cast members?

Four children originated the role of Matilda back in 2011, they were: Cleo Demetriou (So Awkward), Eleanor Worthington Cox (Next to Normal), Kerry Ingram (Olivier!), and Sophia Kiely. Not only did they share the part, but they also shared an Olivier award, with each child picking up the Best Actress award at that year’s ceremony. Over a decade later, they still hold the record for the youngest ever recipients of the trophy!

The young girls were not the only award winners in the Matilda the Musical cast. Bertie Carvel (Ink), who originated the role of Miss Trunchball also picked up an Olivier Award, this time for Best Actor.

Off stage, the creative team were just as triumphant, with director Matthew Warchus, choreographer Peter Darling, designer Rob Howell and sound designer Simon Baker all taking home trophies. In total, Matilda won seven Olivier Awards, an Evening Standard Award, two UK Theatre Awards and a Critics’ Circle Theatre Award!

The show has been just as successful with the audiences as with the critics, with thousands of theatregoers streaming into the Seven Dials theatre each week. Have you seen this magical musical yet?

