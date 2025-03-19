Mean Girls reveals final West End performance date
| By Sian McBride
After two celebrated extensions, the smash-hit musical Mean Girls will bid farewell to London's West End, with its final performance scheduled for 8 June 2025, at the Savoy Theatre.
That’s right, just like Glen Coco, Mean Girls is going, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, catchy tunes, and unforgettable characters.
Based on Tina Fey's 2004 cult classic film, Mean Girls tells the story of Cady Heron, a teenager who moves from Africa to the American suburbs and encounters the high-stakes social hierarchy of high school. As she navigates friendships and rivalries, particularly with the infamous clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns the complexities of teenage life and the importance of authenticity.
The West End production opened to critical acclaim last year. Audiences and critics alike praised its humour, dynamic choreography, and catchy songs. With the production winning the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and Tom Xander, who originated the role of Damien in the West End, receiving an Olivier Award nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.
The original 2004 film, penned by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan, has become a cultural touchstone, known for its sharp wit and memorable lines like, "On Wednesdays, we wear pink." Its enduring popularity led to the musical adaptation, which first premiered on Broadway in 2018, earning multiple Tony Award nominations. The story's resonance has even inspired a 2024 musical film adaptation, further cementing its place in pop culture.
As Mean Girls prepares to leave the West End stage, fans have a limited window to experience this fetch production. Don't miss the chance to witness this hilarious and heartfelt musical before you can no longer sit with them.