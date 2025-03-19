Mean Girls reveals final West End performance date

After two celebrated extensions, the smash-hit musical Mean Girls will bid farewell to London's West End, with its final performance scheduled for 8 June 2025, at the Savoy Theatre.

That’s right, just like Glen Coco, Mean Girls is going, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, catchy tunes, and unforgettable characters.

Based on Tina Fey's 2004 cult classic film, Mean Girls tells the story of Cady Heron, a teenager who moves from Africa to the American suburbs and encounters the high-stakes social hierarchy of high school. As she navigates friendships and rivalries, particularly with the infamous clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns the complexities of teenage life and the importance of authenticity.