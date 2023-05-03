Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream Judging Panel and Host Confirmed May 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride MAMMA MIA! Our dreams have come true! The full judging panel and host for ITV's stage talent show have been revealed, and my, my, we can not resist them…

What is MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream about?

The winners will take it all in ITV and ITVX’s latest reality series, as a group of West End wannabes compete to land the iconic roles of Sophie and Sky (played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the hit films) in the critically acclaimed and ultimate feel-good musical, MAMMA MIA!

Set against a beautiful backdrop of the idyllic Greek islands, viewers will have the best seats in the house as contestants are judged and mentored by guest industry stars through unique workshops in singing, dancing, and acting as well as performances, as they aim to cast the highly sought after, and integral, roles.

Who are the judges of MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream?

Award-winning theatre star Samantha Barks will be taking part in this talent competition from the other side of the judging desk, having previously placed as the runner-up in the BBC TV series I’d Do Anything. Since her time as a contestant, Barks has reigned as top dog in the theatre world, having played iconic roles; Eponine in Les Misérables and Elsa in Frozen the Musical.

West End star and Glee actress, Amber Riley played the leading role of Effie White in the West End debut of Dreamgirls to critical acclaim, but judging may be her favourite role yet "I am all too happy to share what I’ve learned and to cheer on the world’s next biggest stars! Mamma Mia, here we go!”

Comedian and chatty man, Alan Carr, is no stranger to judging panels having served as an alternating judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Commenting on his latest TV role, Alan said “Getting to judge on one of my favourite musicals in one of my favourite locations ever is literally my dream job. A whole lot of feta and a whole lot of ABBA - perfection!”

Award-winning singer-songwriter, and one-half of the Table Manners podcast, Jessie Ware completes the judging lineup. 'The Say You Love Me' singer gushed “Finding the new breakout stars and hopefully helping shed some light on the industry and help them find their way, I just can’t wait.”

Who is the host of MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream?

The reality show will be hosted by TV royalty Zoe Ball. The Radio 2 Breakfast Show host is thrilled to front the new stagey show, saying “Our contestants are going to go through quite the journey, believe me, but like the show and like the movie, there is going to be song, there is going to be dance and there’s going to be fun in the sun. And we cannot wait for you to come on that journey with us.”

