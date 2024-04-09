MAMMA MIA! announces West End extension Apr 9, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride On Saturday 6 April 2024, MAMMA MIA! became only the third West End musical in history to reach its silver jubilee, and the celebrations are set to continue! The much-loved musical has today confirmed its extending its booking period, meaning you can dance, you can jive, all the way till 2025!

After a quarter of a century, Mamma Mia’s tale of holiday romance is anything but a summer fling! The show first opened at the Prince Edward Theatre in 1999, and has been delighting millions of theatregoers ever since. The London production has already clocked up more than 9,300 performances, and has broken box office records at the Prince Edward Theatre, Prince of Wales Theatre and the Novello Theatre (each of its West End homes!).

Set to ABBAs infectious pop anthems, Mamma Mia follows a mother, a daughter and three possible dads, as they negotiate wedding preparations and paternal revelations.

The West End production is led by ITV’s I Have A Dream winners, Stevie Doc (Sophie) and Tobias Turley (Sky). They are joined by West End legend Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Haydn Oakley as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Jessie Odeleye as Ali, Olivia Brookes as Lisa, Chay Wills as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla as Pepper, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances.

Completing the company are Aaron Archer, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, John-Paul Birss, Daniel J Brian, Sinéad Courtney, Izzy Cross, Ellis Dackombe, Lauren Dawes, Léa Desjacques, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Ivey, Jennie Jacobs, Luke Jasztal, Nicole Lupino, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Bradley Perret, Jacob Ritzema and Ella Tweed.

Putting the Bs into ABBA, Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, provide the music & lyrics, whilst Phyllida Lloyd directs Catherine Johnson’s book.

