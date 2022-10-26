MAMMA MIA! announces new West End cast and booking period Oct 26, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Judy Craymer’s MAMMA MIA! continues to reign over the world of theatre with its classic sun-kissed storyline and its euphoric, carefree numbers. For over 20 incredible years, it has warmed the hearts of audiences of all ages.



Recently, it has been announced that as of 10 October 2022, a new, exhilarating cast is set to lead the production, along with its booking period being extended to Saturday 20 September 2023, at London’s Novello Theatre. Tickets for MAMMA MIA! are now available! You can dance, you can jive, and you’ll certainly have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

The new cast of MAMMA MIA!

Mazz Murray continues to star in MAMMA MIA! in the role of Donna, Josie Benson plays Tanya, with Gemma Goggin as Rosie and Stephen Beckett as Bill. They will be joined on Monday 10 October by Norman Bowman (Les Misérables, Guys & Dolls) as Sam, Christopher Dickins (Witness for the Prosecution, Oklahoma!) as Harry, Meg Hateley (making her West End debut) as Sophie, Miles Henderson (making his West End debut) as Sky, Natasha Heyward (making her UK & West End debut) as Ali, Olivia Lallo (making her West End debut) as Lisa, Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Legally Blonde) as Eddie and Jake Bailey (Matilda the Musical) as Pepper, with Jennifer Adab playing Donna at certain performances.

The story of MAMMA MIA!

Set amidst the sunny islands of Greece, the energetic and bubbly Sophie lives with her persevering innkeeper mother Donna. Soon to be married, Sophie stumbles upon a story from her mother’s past and decides to invite three mysterious men to her wedding. As the men turn up to the island, Sophie must figure out the ultimate secret - which one of them is her father?

MAMMA MIA! is a modern classic, a celebration of family, love, friendship, and identity. Set to the beat of ingenious ABBA tracks and electric dance numbers, MAMMA MIA! will have you at the edge of your seat in tears of laughter and emotion.

The legacy of MAMMA MIA!

Judy Craymer has left behind an unparalleled legacy with MAMMA MIA! and has cemented its status as one of the most beloved productions of all time. She has produced an astonishing 50 production of the show, across 440 cities, in 16 different languages. The show has grossed more than $2 billion at the box office., with the movie becoming one of the highest-grossing musical films of all time, whilst its sequel is the highest-earning musical sequel in history. MAMMA MIA! debuted in 1999 to critical acclaim at the Prince Edward Theatre and has since been seen by over 9 million people.

MAMMA MIA! tickets are available now

Can Sophie find her true identity on the idyllic islands of Greece?