    London County Hall Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    London County Hall is one of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, steeped in history and grandeur. Originally serving as the headquarters for the London County Council and later the Greater London Council, this impressive riverside building has stood tall since 1922. Designed in a grand Edwardian Baroque style, it is located on the South Bank of the River Thames, offering stunning views of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

    Following the dissolution of the Greater London Council in 1986, County Hall was transformed into a cultural and entertainment hub. Today, it houses attractions like the London Aquarium and the London Dungeon, but its most thrilling experience is found inside the former Council Chamber—now home to an immersive, one-of-a-kind theatre space hosting Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie. The chamber’s authentic legal setting makes it the perfect venue for courtroom drama, putting audiences right in the middle of the action.

    What Are the Best Seats at London County Hall?

    London County Hall offers a unique theatre experience due to its intimate courtroom-style setting. The best seats depend on how immersive you want your experience to be.

    The Jury Box provides the ultimate VIP experience, seating just twelve audience members who feel as though they are part of the trial itself. With a clear view of the entire stage and a privileged position within the courtroom, these seats offer an unparalleled level of engagement, making the audience feel like they are truly sitting in on a real trial.

    The Courtroom Stalls wrap around the stage, placing audiences right in the thick of the drama. With 230 seats available in this section, it offers a fantastic immersive experience, making it one of the most popular areas to sit. The proximity to the action means that every expression, argument, and dramatic reveal is felt up close, creating a tension-filled atmosphere that is unmatched in most traditional theatres.

    The North Gallery, located on the Circle level, provides an elevated, side-on view of the courtroom. While slightly further from the stage than the stalls, this section still allows audiences to feel deeply involved in the drama while offering a unique angle of the unfolding trial.

    The South Gallery mirrors the North Gallery in terms of placement but offers a slightly different vantage point. Sitting here provides an excellent perspective of the performances from a raised position, allowing theatregoers to take in the whole courtroom layout from above.

    The Central Gallery, positioned directly opposite the judge’s bench on the Circle level, offers one of the best panoramic views in the theatre. With 53 seats available, this section provides a great balance between immersion and perspective, allowing audiences to observe the entire stage while still feeling closely connected to the unfolding story.

    London County Hall Seating Plan

    London County Hall Best Seats and Seating Plan

    How Many Seats Are at London County Hall?

    London County Hall’s theatre space is relatively small compared to traditional West End venues, adding to its immersive charm. The venue has 369 seats, spread across the Courtroom Stalls, which hold 230 seats, and the North, Central, and South Galleries, which contain 43, 53, and 43 seats, respectively. The seating arrangement enhances the intimacy of the space, ensuring that every audience member has a strong connection to the performance.

    Are There Accessible Seats at London County Hall?

    Yes, London County Hall is committed to making theatre accessible for all visitors. The venue provides step-free access to certain sections, including designated accessible seating in the Courtroom Stalls for wheelchair users and those with limited mobility. Additionally, there are accessible toilet facilities, and assistance dogs are welcome. Patrons requiring specific accommodations are encouraged to contact the venue in advance to ensure the best possible experience. Due to the historic nature of the building, there is no lift access to the Galleries, so those requiring step-free access should book seats in the stalls.

    What Shows Are on at London County Hall?

    Currently, London County Hall is home to the critically acclaimed production of Witness for the Prosecution, an electrifying courtroom drama by Agatha Christie. This immersive show has been running at the venue since 2017, captivating audiences with its gripping plot and unique setting.

