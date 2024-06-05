London Coliseum Best Seats and Seating Plan Jun 5, 2024 | By Posted on| By James Wareham When the London Coliseum first opened in 1904 it was home to a variety of shows, even chariot races! During the Second World War the theatre was commandeered as a canteen for the Air Raid Wardens and Winston Churchill once also gave a speech from the stage. Post 1945 the theatre was home to many musicals before becoming a cinema for approximately sevens years from 1961 onwards. Sadlers Wells Opera (now known as English National Opera) made the theatre their home in 1968 and the auditorium was then re-designed in order to accommodate a large orchestra for their productions. What are the best seats at the London Coliseum? The auditorium consists of Stalls, Dress Circle, Upper Circle and Balcony with all seats offering an excellent view of the stage. London Coliseum seating plan

How many seats are at the London Coliseum?

The theatre has a whopping capacity of 2,359 making it the largest theatre in London.

Are there accessible seats at the London Coliseum?

It is recommended that customers with access needs join the theatres Access Scheme in order to purchase discounted tickets for productions. Accessible toilets are available in all sections of the auditorium (other than the Upper Circle) and there are a limited number of seats in the stalls with extra leg room. Handrails run down the outer walls of the Balcony, Upper Circle and Dress Circle until approximately row D (from the rear). There are no handrails in the stalls and limited lift access to the Balcony.

What shows are on at the London Coliseum?

From exquisite performances produced by the English National Ballet to heart-wrenching operas from the English National Opera the largest theatre in London has some of the largest scale shows to delight all. After all, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the London Coliseum’s production of The Nutcracker.