    2025 Black British Theatre Awards Winners Announced

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    The 2025 Black British Theatre Awards (BBTAs) lit up the West End last night at the Piccadilly Theatre, celebrating Black excellence, artistry, and legacy in theatre. The occasion marked another unforgettable evening of performances, emotional speeches, and standing ovations, and we proudly sponsored the Lifetime Achievement Award, 

    Hosted by stars including Vanessa Williams, Matt Henry MBE, Cush Jumbo OBE, and Jason Pennycooke, the ceremony showcased world-class performances from Alexandra Burke, Beverley Knight, the Kingdom Choir, and the casts of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Harder They Come. Productions from Shifters to The Lion King, Marie & Rosetta to Hamilton, demonstrated the richness and diversity of Black talent on the British stage.

    2025 BBTA Winners

    • Best Female Lead Actor in a Play — Beverley Knight, Marie & Rosetta (The Rose Theatre)

    • Best Male Lead Actor in a Play — Arinzé Kene, Alterations (National Theatre)

    • Best Director — Lynette Linton, Intimate Apparel (Donmar Warehouse)

    • Best Male Lead Actor in a Musical — Jay Perry, Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre)

    • Best Female Lead Actor in a Musical — Shanay Holmes, Oliver! The Musical (Gielgud Theatre)

    • Best Production – PlayShifters (Duke of York’s Theatre)

    • Best Musical ProductionThe Lion King (Lyceum Theatre)

    • Best Producer — Chuchu Nwagu

    • Best Musical Director — Takisha Sargent, The Women of Llanrumney

    • Best Choreographer/Movement Director — Ingrid Mackinnon, Princess Essex

    • Best Dance Production/PerformerOur Mighty Groove

    • Best Sound/Lighting Design — Eamonn O’Dwyer

    • Theatre Design — Georgie Lynch 

    • Book & Lyrics — Trish Cooke 

    • Best Playwright — Anne Odeke 

    • Best Casting Director — Heather Basten 

    • Best Supporting Male Actor in a Play — Emmanuel Akwafo, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

    • Best Supporting Female Actor in a Play — Cash Holland, A Raisin in the Sun

    • Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical — Cedric Neal, Hadestown

    • Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical — Jade Marvin, Starlight Express 

    • Best Child Performer (Under 16) — Keilah Kofi, The Lion King

    • LGBTQIA+ Champion — Newton Matthews

    • Best Teacher — Stewart Avon-Arnold, Studio 59 

    • Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick Award — Liam Godwin

    • Lifetime Achievement Award — Nicola Blackman (Sponsored by London Theatre Direct)

    For the full list of winners and highlights from the night, visit BBTAs Official Website.

