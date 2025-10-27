2025 Black British Theatre Awards Winners Announced

The 2025 Black British Theatre Awards (BBTAs) lit up the West End last night at the Piccadilly Theatre, celebrating Black excellence, artistry, and legacy in theatre. The occasion marked another unforgettable evening of performances, emotional speeches, and standing ovations, and we proudly sponsored the Lifetime Achievement Award,

Hosted by stars including Vanessa Williams, Matt Henry MBE, Cush Jumbo OBE, and Jason Pennycooke, the ceremony showcased world-class performances from Alexandra Burke, Beverley Knight, the Kingdom Choir, and the casts of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Harder They Come. Productions from Shifters to The Lion King, Marie & Rosetta to Hamilton, demonstrated the richness and diversity of Black talent on the British stage.