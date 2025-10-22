What Happens in Wicked Part 2? Full Plot, Character Fates and How It All Ends Oct 22, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Spoiler warning: Wicked: For Good – better known as Wicked Part 2 – brings the story of Elphaba and Glinda to its emotional conclusion. Set to be released in UK cinemas on 21 November 2025, the film covers Act II of the Broadway and West End musical, revealing what happens after Elphaba’s dramatic escape and how her fate intertwines with that of Glinda, Fiyero, and the Wizard himself. If you’re wondering what happens in Wicked Part 2, this guide breaks down the full Wicked Part 2 plot, the key twists, and how it all connects to The Wizard of Oz. For more about the film’s production, see our article on Wicked Part 2. At a Glance: Wicked Part 2 (Major Spoilers) Here’s a quick summary for those searching what happens in part 2 of Wicked :

what happens in part 2 of Wicked Elphaba becomes a fugitive, branded “The Wicked Witch of the West.”

Glinda rises in the Wizard’s court as “Glinda the Good.”

Nessarose rules Munchkinland but her power isolates her.

Boq is transformed into the Tin Man.

Elphaba turns Fiyero into the Scarecrow to save him.

Dorothy arrives in Oz via tornado.

Elphaba’s “melting” isn’t what it seems…

Wicked Part 2 Plot: Full Act II Recap

Wicked Part 2 picks up right where Part 1 ends, expanding on the darker, more dramatic events of Act II. Here’s how it unfolds:

Press Conference & Public Uprising

As the film opens, Glinda faces the public alone while Elphaba becomes a wanted fugitive. The Wizard manipulates the citizens of Oz against her, painting her as a dangerous enemy. Glinda, struggling with guilt, becomes the public face of the regime.

Elphaba’s Visit to Munchkinland

Elphaba travels to Munchkinland to see her sister Nessarose, now the governor. Nessarose feels abandoned and jealous of Elphaba’s power. When Boq tries to leave her, she accidentally curses him, forcing Elphaba to intervene—turning him into the Tin Man.

Boq’s Transformation into the Tin Man

This devastating moment shows Elphaba’s magic used out of desperation, not malice. Boq, believing Elphaba to blame, vows revenge.

Fiyero’s Transformation into the Scarecrow

Later, when guards capture Elphaba, Fiyero risks everything to protect her. She casts a spell to save his life—transforming him into the Scarecrow.

The Tornado and Dorothy’s Arrival

As tensions rise, a tornado hits Oz, bringing Dorothy and her house down on Nessarose. This sets off the final chain of events leading into The Wizard of Oz.

The “Melting” and Secret Escape

In the climax, Glinda arrives at the castle, Kiamo Ko, believing Elphaba has perished. But in truth, Elphaba fakes her own death and escapes with Fiyero. Glinda promises to maintain the myth of the Wicked Witch to protect her.

Characters’ Fates Explained

Elphaba: Secretly survives her supposed death and escapes Oz with Fiyero.

Glinda: Takes leadership of Oz, preserving Elphaba’s legacy by maintaining the myth.

Fiyero: Transformed into the Scarecrow, living in hiding with Elphaba.

Nessarose: Killed when Dorothy’s house lands on her in Munchkinland.

Boq: Becomes the Tin Man, haunted by his transformation.

The Wizard: Revealed to be Elphaba’s father and forced into exile.

Madame Morrible: Exposed and imprisoned by Glinda.

How Part 2 Connects to The Wizard of Oz

Wicked Part 2 leads directly into the classic 1939 film. Dorothy's arrival, the death of Nessarose, and Glinda's role as "the Good Witch" all set the stage for the story we know. Elphaba's "death" ties neatly into the myth Dorothy hears when she lands in Oz.

How Does the Movie Differ From the Musical?

While Wicked Part 2 stays faithful to the Broadway and London productions, director Jon M. Chu has expanded several sequences for the big screen. The film adds two new songs and explores the emotional bond between Elphaba and Glinda in greater depth. Unlike Gregory Maguire’s darker novel, the tone remains hopeful and cinematic.

Wicked Part 2 Plot FAQs

Who does Elphaba end up with in Wicked Part 2?

Elphaba escapes with Fiyero, who has been transformed into the Scarecrow.

Does Elphaba turn bad in Wicked Part 2?

No. Despite her reputation, Elphaba acts out of compassion and self-preservation.

Who turns into what in Wicked Part 2?

Fiyero becomes the Scarecrow, and Boq becomes the Tin Man. The cowardly lion was seen as a cub (rescued by Elphaba and Fiyero) in part 1.

Who does Glinda marry?

Glinda doesn’t marry; she devotes herself to leading Oz.

