My Neighbour Totoro releases brand-new photos and extends West End run
| By Sian McBride
Jump on the Catbus, My Neighbour Totoro is journeying all the way to August 2026! The critically acclaimed stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli cult classic, has announced its West End extension, and has released brand-new puppet photography to celebrate.
The enchanting show first opened at the Barbican back in 2022, where it picked up six Olivier Awards, the most than any other show that year. It then transferred to the Gillian Lynne Theatre in 2025, where it will now play until 30 August 2026. Kenichi Yoda of Nippon TV and Studio Ghibli said “seeing the show enter its third London year is a heartfelt wish come true,” hoping the magic continues to be shared “with loved ones.”
Adapted by Tom Morton-Smith from Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved 1988 animation, My Neighbour Totoro follows sisters Satsuki (Ami Okumura Jones) and Mei (Victoria Chen) as they move to the countryside with their dad (Dai Tabuchi) and stumble upon a world full of wonder, mischief and gentle forest spirits. The RSC’s co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey describe the story as one “of kindness, courage and the power of imagination”
The show features Joe Hisaishi’s iconic music sung live by Ai Ninomiya, and has an enchanting wooden forest created by Tom Pye. Basil Twist is responsible for the breath-taking puppetry with You-Ri Yamanaka serving as the movement director - a tough task when some of the cast are 10ft tall!
Now playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre until 30 August 2026, My Neighbour Totoro is a theatrical experience that’s warm, funny and a little bit fuzzy round the edges - much like Totoro himself.