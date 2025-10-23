My Neighbour Totoro releases brand-new photos and extends West End run

Jump on the Catbus, My Neighbour Totoro is journeying all the way to August 2026! The critically acclaimed stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli cult classic, has announced its West End extension, and has released brand-new puppet photography to celebrate.

The enchanting show first opened at the Barbican back in 2022, where it picked up six Olivier Awards, the most than any other show that year. It then transferred to the Gillian Lynne Theatre in 2025, where it will now play until 30 August 2026. Kenichi Yoda of Nippon TV and Studio Ghibli said “seeing the show enter its third London year is a heartfelt wish come true,” hoping the magic continues to be shared “with loved ones.”