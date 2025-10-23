Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    My Neighbour Totoro releases brand-new photos and extends West End run

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Jump on the Catbus, My Neighbour Totoro is journeying all the way to August 2026! The critically acclaimed stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli cult classic, has announced its West End extension, and has released brand-new puppet photography to celebrate. 

    The enchanting show first opened at the Barbican back in 2022, where it picked up six Olivier Awards, the most than any other show that year. It then transferred to the Gillian Lynne Theatre in 2025, where it will now play until 30 August 2026. Kenichi Yoda of Nippon TV and Studio Ghibli said “seeing the show enter its third London year is a heartfelt wish come true,” hoping the magic continues to be shared “with loved ones.”

     

    Adapted by Tom Morton-Smith from Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved 1988 animation, My Neighbour Totoro follows sisters Satsuki (Ami Okumura Jones) and Mei (Victoria Chen) as they move to the countryside with their dad (Dai Tabuchi) and stumble upon a world full of wonder, mischief and gentle forest spirits. The RSC’s co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey describe the story as one “of kindness, courage and the power of imagination”

    The show features Joe Hisaishi’s iconic music sung live by Ai Ninomiya, and has an enchanting wooden forest created by Tom Pye. Basil Twist is responsible for the breath-taking puppetry with You-Ri Yamanaka serving as the movement director - a tough task when some of the cast are 10ft tall!

    Now playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre until 30 August 2026, My Neighbour Totoro is a theatrical experience that’s warm, funny and a little bit fuzzy round the edges - much like Totoro himself.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Starlight Express teams up with BBC

    Teen Carer to Join Starlight Express Cast for BBC Children in Need

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    A young carer from East Ayrshire is set to make her West End debut in Starlight Express for BBC Children in Need 2025... Read more

    MAMMA MIA! 2025-2026 West End cast

    First look at the new cast of MAMMA MIA!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Real-life couple Sara Poyzer and Richard Standing take centre stage as Donna and Sam, as MAMMA MIA! unveils first-loo... Read more

    Glinda and Elphaba reunite in the Wicked For Good move trailer

    What Happens in Wicked Part 2? Full Plot, Character Fates and How It All Ends

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Spoiler warning: Wicked: For Good – better known as Wicked Part 2 – brings the story of Elphaba and Glind... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies