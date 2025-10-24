First look at the new cast of MAMMA MIA!

Real-life couple Sara Poyzer and Richard Standing take centre stage as Donna and Sam, as MAMMA MIA! unveils first-look production shots of its brand-new West End cast Now celebrating its 26th year in London, MAMMA MIA! remains the third longest-running musical in West End history, continuing to delight audiences with its feel-good story and ABBA’s timeless hits.

Having played Donna on and off, across the UK, internationally and in the West End, for the past 12 years, Sara Poyzer takes a permanent place in the West End cast, taking over the role from Mazz Murray. She is joined by fellow touring cast members, Nicky Swift and Richard Standing, who reprise their roles as Rosie and Sam.

They are joined by; Daniel Crowder as Harry, Tamlyn Henderson as Bill, Ellie Kingdon as Sophie, George Maddison as Sky, Chloe Gentles as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Joshua de La-Garde as Eddie and Benjamin Dawson as Pepper.