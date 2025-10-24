Menu
    First look at the new cast of MAMMA MIA!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Real-life couple Sara Poyzer and Richard Standing take centre stage as Donna and Sam, as MAMMA MIA! unveils first-look production shots of its brand-new West End cast Now celebrating its 26th year in London, MAMMA MIA! remains the third longest-running musical in West End history, continuing to delight audiences with its feel-good story and ABBA’s timeless hits.

    Having played Donna on and off, across the UK, internationally and in the West End, for the past 12 years, Sara Poyzer takes a permanent place in the West End cast, taking over the role from Mazz Murray. She is joined by fellow touring cast members, Nicky Swift and Richard Standing, who reprise their roles as Rosie and Sam.

    They are joined by; Daniel Crowder as Harry, Tamlyn Henderson as Bill, Ellie Kingdon as Sophie, George Maddison as Sky, Chloe Gentles as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Joshua de La-Garde as Eddie and Benjamin Dawson as Pepper.

     

    Kate Graham continues as Tanya, and Emma Odell, who was previously in the ensemble, will play Donna at certain performances. Also continuing in the company are Franky Attard, Matthew Barrow, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Andrew Gallo, Lawrence Guntert, Genevieve Jameson, Tom Parsons, and Maisie Waller.

    New ensemble members include Ella Beaumont, Joseph Craig, Josh Crowther, George Hinson, Laura Jayne-Hardie, Deena Kapadia, Matthew Mori, Meghan Peploe-Williams, Emily Squibb, and Ria Turner.

    MAMMA MIA! is now booking at the Novello Theatre until 26 September 2026.

