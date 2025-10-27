Alexandra Burke to Play Chaka Khan in I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical

West End star and multi-platinum recording artist Alexandra Burke will take on the role of Chaka Khan in the world premiere of I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical, coming to the Peacock Theatre in London for a strictly limited four-week season from 5 to 28 March 2026.

Alexandra said: “Almost 17 years ago, with my late mother by my side, I sang Chaka Khan for my very first non-televised audition for The X Factor. To think I’d be given the opportunity to play her in the West End is beyond my wildest dreams. Thank you, Mama, for your love and guidance – I’ll be looking up at you every show.”