    Alexandra Burke to Play Chaka Khan in I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    West End star and multi-platinum recording artist Alexandra Burke will take on the role of Chaka Khan in the world premiere of I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical, coming to the Peacock Theatre in London for a strictly limited four-week season from 5 to 28 March 2026.

    Alexandra said: “Almost 17 years ago, with my late mother by my side, I sang Chaka Khan for my very first non-televised audition for The X Factor. To think I’d be given the opportunity to play her in the West End is beyond my wildest dreams. Thank you, Mama, for your love and guidance – I’ll be looking up at you every show.”

    Featuring hits including I’m Every Woman, Ain’t Nobody and I Feel For You, the production celebrates the life and legacy of one of music’s greatest voices.

    Burke first rose to prominence when she won The X Factor in 2008. Since then, she has established herself as a leading name in musical theatre, with acclaimed performances in The Bodyguard, Sister Act and Chicago.

    Playing at the Peacock Theatre from 5 - 28 March 2026, book tickets I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical now.

