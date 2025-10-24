Menu
    Teen Carer to Join Starlight Express Cast for BBC Children in Need

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    A young carer from East Ayrshire is set to make her West End debut in Starlight Express for BBC Children in Need 2025. 

    As revealed by Andrew Lloyd Webber on The One Show, 17-year-old Eloise will join the high-speed cast for a special one-night performance during the appeal night on Friday 14 November.

    To mark the partnership, Starlight Express will donate £2 from every ticket sold for performances between 5–16 November, alongside live bucket collections at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, which will help raise vital funds for BBC Children in Need.

    Eloise, who helps care for her sister while supporting parents with complex health conditions, is part of The One Show’s Challenge Squad - four inspirational young people taking on extraordinary challenges to help others.

    “Performing with the Starlight Express cast for BBC Children in Need is going to be incredible!” Eloise said. “I’ve already started practising, met the amazing cast and even had the chance to get my skates on. BBC Children in Need has made a real difference in my life by helping to fund East Ayrshire Young Carers, so I wanted to give back and help other young people. I’m going to give it my absolute best!”

    Teen Carer to Join Starlight Express Cast for BBC Children in Need

     

    Her mentor, The One Show’s Alex Jones, added: “These young people are truly remarkable - full of courage and determination. I’m so proud to be working with them and sharing their stories with the nation.”

    Producer Michael Harrison said: “I am thrilled that Starlight Express has the opportunity to support BBC Children in Need this year. Andrew originally created the show so that his own children could enjoy the magic of live theatre, and it feels especially fitting that the production will now help to create more opportunities for young people across the UK.”

    Seen by over 30 million people worldwide, Starlight Express is one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most iconic musicals, a breathtaking, high-octane experience where the cast race, sing and skate through beloved numbers including “AC/DC”, “Make Up My Heart”, and “Light at the End of the Tunnel.”

    Book your tickets from today (24 October) for performances between 5–16 November, and £2 per ticket will be donated from Starlight London Ltd to BBC Children in Need.

