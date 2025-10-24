Teen Carer to Join Starlight Express Cast for BBC Children in Need

A young carer from East Ayrshire is set to make her West End debut in Starlight Express for BBC Children in Need 2025.

As revealed by Andrew Lloyd Webber on The One Show, 17-year-old Eloise will join the high-speed cast for a special one-night performance during the appeal night on Friday 14 November.

To mark the partnership, Starlight Express will donate £2 from every ticket sold for performances between 5–16 November, alongside live bucket collections at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, which will help raise vital funds for BBC Children in Need.

Eloise, who helps care for her sister while supporting parents with complex health conditions, is part of The One Show’s Challenge Squad - four inspirational young people taking on extraordinary challenges to help others.

“Performing with the Starlight Express cast for BBC Children in Need is going to be incredible!” Eloise said. “I’ve already started practising, met the amazing cast and even had the chance to get my skates on. BBC Children in Need has made a real difference in my life by helping to fund East Ayrshire Young Carers, so I wanted to give back and help other young people. I’m going to give it my absolute best!”