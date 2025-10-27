Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler to Lead 25th Anniversary Concert of The Last Five Years at The London Palladium
| By Hay Brunsdon
Rachel Zegler, who wowed audiences at the London Palladium in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Evita this summer, joins Ben Platt, best known for his Tony-winning performance in Dear Evan Hansen and roles in Pitch Perfect, to headline the 25th anniversary concert run of The Last Five Years. The performances will be conducted and directed by the musical’s composer, Jason Robert Brown.
This limited West End engagement will see Platt and Zegler portray Jamie and Cathy in a series of concert performances from 24 to 29 March 2026, celebrating the enduring impact of this two-person musical.
The concert will feature Brown’s iconic songs, including “Still Hurting,” “The Schmuel Song,” “If I Didn’t Believe in You,” and “Goodbye Until Tomorrow,” with musical direction by Leo Munby and associate direction by Emma Butler.
Originally premiering in Chicago in 2001 and Off-Broadway in 2002, The Last Five Years follows the story of a couple’s five-year relationship, told through contrasting timelines: Cathy’s perspective moves backward, while Jamie’s moves forward. The show has enjoyed international productions and was adapted into a 2014 film featuring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.