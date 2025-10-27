Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler to Lead 25th Anniversary Concert of The Last Five Years at The London Palladium

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Rachel Zegler, who wowed audiences at the London Palladium in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Evita this summer, joins Ben Platt, best known for his Tony-winning performance in Dear Evan Hansen and roles in Pitch Perfect, to headline the 25th anniversary concert run of The Last Five Years. The performances will be conducted and directed by the musical’s composer, Jason Robert Brown.

    This limited West End engagement will see Platt and Zegler portray Jamie and Cathy in a series of concert performances from 24 to 29 March 2026, celebrating the enduring impact of this two-person musical.

    Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler to Lead 25th Anniversary Concert of The Last Five Years at The London Palladium

    The concert will feature Brown’s iconic songs, including “Still Hurting,” “The Schmuel Song,” “If I Didn’t Believe in You,” and “Goodbye Until Tomorrow,” with musical direction by Leo Munby and associate direction by Emma Butler.

    Originally premiering in Chicago in 2001 and Off-Broadway in 2002, The Last Five Years follows the story of a couple’s five-year relationship, told through contrasting timelines: Cathy’s perspective moves backward, while Jamie’s moves forward. The show has enjoyed international productions and was adapted into a 2014 film featuring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

    Related news

    2025 Black British Theatre Awards Winners Announced

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The 2025 Black British Theatre Awards (BBTAs) lit up the West End last night at the Piccadilly Theatre, celebrating B... Read more

    Alexandra Burke to Play Chaka Khan in I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    West End star and multi-platinum recording artist Alexandra Burke will take on the role of Chaka Khan in the world pr... Read more

    Starlight Express teams up with BBC

    Teen Carer to Join Starlight Express Cast for BBC Children in Need

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    A young carer from East Ayrshire is set to make her West End debut in Starlight Express for BBC Children in Need 2025... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies