Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler to Lead 25th Anniversary Concert of The Last Five Years at The London Palladium

Rachel Zegler, who wowed audiences at the London Palladium in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Evita this summer, joins Ben Platt, best known for his Tony-winning performance in Dear Evan Hansen and roles in Pitch Perfect, to headline the 25th anniversary concert run of The Last Five Years. The performances will be conducted and directed by the musical’s composer, Jason Robert Brown.

This limited West End engagement will see Platt and Zegler portray Jamie and Cathy in a series of concert performances from 24 to 29 March 2026, celebrating the enduring impact of this two-person musical.