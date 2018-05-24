Lead character in Knights of the Rose rock musical has been cast May 24, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Knights of the Rose, the upcoming electrically charged rock musical of Shakespearean proportions, has just announced further casting. This unique production, which fuses modern rock hits from the likes of Gwen Stefani's No Doubt, Bon Jovi, Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler, Black Sabbath, Enrique Iglesias and Muse with classical literature by Shakespeare, Marlowe and Chaucer, is set to premiere at the Arts Theatre on 29 June 2018.

The lead role of Gawain is set to be played by Andy Moss, who joins previously announced cast members Chris Cowley, Rebecca Bainbridge and Oliver Saville. The Mancunian actor (Mancunian is the demonym for Manchester) is perhaps best known for playing the role of Rhys Ashworth on the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks. Moss admitted upon joining the ensemble that he has always been a hardcore fan of both theatre and rock and couldn't be more enthused to see the two join forces in one epic medieval musical.

Knights of the Rose was created by Jennifer Marsden and is directed by American Idiot director Racky Plews. Among the list of songs include 'Don't Speak' (No Doubt), 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' (Bonnie Tyler), 'Is Nothing Sacred' (Meat Loaf) and 'Hero' (Enrique Iglesias). The show will run from 29 June 2018 until 26 August 2018.

Don't speak! We know just what you're thinking. To book or not to book? Well, if your cup of tea happens to be both the rock genre and English literature, then you're bound to enjoy this spectacular, 'high-voltage' production! Knights of the Rose also boasts some of the most affordable tickets in the West End right now!

