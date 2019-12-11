Julian Clary inducted into London Palladium Wall of Fame

Julian Clary's shining face will now appear on the Wall of Fame!

Julian Clary becomes the first inductee of the Palladium Wall of Fame

A portrait of the critically acclaimed actor and comedian will now officially appear alongside 30 other artists on the London Palladium's recently renovated façade. The outdoor Wall of Fame also currently features the likes of such legendary performers as Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey, Bing Crosby, Cilla Black, Bruce Forsyth, and Tom Jones.

The Wall of Fame at the London Palladium has been dubbed an art installation and was designed by Lee Simons. It is located next to the stage door and is meant to be a permanent memorial honouring the legendary artist who have graced the stage at the venue.

What Andrew Lloyd Webber had to say about the new honour

The portrait of Julian Clary was revealed at a special event hosted by Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose LW Theatres owns and operates the West End venue.

Lloyd Webber called Clary “one of our most popular and distinctive comedians” and said: “Julian more than meets the criteria having performed at the Palladium for almost 30 years and headlining the Pantomime for the past four. I’m delighted that he is receiving this honour today.

“For more than 100 years, the London Palladium has presented the most prestigious pantomimes in the West End, and in recent times it is the performances from artists like Julian Clary that have enabled that legacy to continue.”

Julian Clary on receiving the new Wall of Fame honour

Clary has described his many appearances on the London Palladium stage as “a thrill that never goes away, however tired you might be."

The actor went on to add: “I count myself very lucky to be asked at all and it’s my good fortune that Nick Thomas, Qdos and Michael Harrison have a taste for camp old nonsense, and to be asked back year after year is another thrill. Every time I arrive for work from now on I’ll be able to blow myself a kiss.”

The pantomime star is currently performing in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, a reimagining of the classic fairytale that takes place in a circus setting complete with real circus acts. Be sure to book your tickets for the Goldilocks panto today!