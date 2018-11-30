Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is back in the West End to play at the London Palladium this summer 2019

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Dec 13, 2018)

    It has just been announced that Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is set to return to London’s West End with a strictly limited summer engagement at the London Palladium. Based on the story of Jacob’s son Joseph from the Holy Bible’s Book of Genesis, this classic Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical was last seen on the West End stage in 2007.

    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is back in the West End to play at the London Palladium this summer 2019
    Joseph is back in the West End, ready to twirl around his dreamcoat for the next generation of theatregoers.

    Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been confirmed to be returning to the London stage after over a decade. It will enjoy a strictly limited, 11-week run next summer, opening on 26 June 2019 and closing on 8 September 2019. Tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat go on sale on Friday, 7 December 2018.

    The Bible-themed musical follows the life of Jacob’s favourite son, Joseph, and his eleven brothers. When Joseph is sold into slavery, he gets on the good side of Potiphar, an Egyptian noble, but ends up thrown in prison after rejecting his wife’s sexual advances. Whilst incarcerated, Joseph discovers his amazing gift to interpret dreams and finds himself before the Egyptian Pharaoh. When Joseph fights to solve the devastating famine that has been wreaking havoc across the land, he becomes the Pharaoh’s trusty right-hand advisor.

    The highly prestigious role of Joseph was previously played by Donny Osmond, Lee Mead, Jason Donovan, Joe McElderry and Phillip Schofield. Casting for Joseph in the new 2019 revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be announced in due course.

    Boasting hundreds of thousands of performances over the years, a number of revivals in both Broadway and the West End, and multiple major awards and nominations, you can bet that Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will sell out quickly!

    Don’t miss the long-awaited return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and book your tickets as soon as they go on sale on 7 December 2018!

    Purchase your tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Text: Nickelodeon The Spongebob Musical. Southbank Centre, 26 Jul - 27 Aug 2023

    Interview with SpongeBob's Chrissie Bhima!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Not content with saving Bikini Bottom from an underwater volcanic eruption, the cast of The SpongeBob Musical took to... Read more

    Text: The royal event of the year. Image: Images of the cast surround the main image of Al Murray dressed as a King.

    We Caught The Cast Of The Crown Jewels Red-Handed

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    We caught the cast of The Crown Jewels red-handed as they rehearse ahead of their opening performance! Take a good lo... Read more

    Text: 5 stars Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard, Independent, Financial Times, Metro, Tatler. Cabaret The Musical At The Kit Kat Club, book by Joe Masteroff, Music By John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. Image: Cabaret performer against a blackbackground, she is wearing a gold dress, black gloves and red lipstick with black hair and lined eyebrows, she is looking backwards into the camera dramatically.

    Celebrities who have played Emcee in Cabaret over the years

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    It’s 1930s Berlin and the Nazi party is on the rise, but remember old chum, there’s a place where pe... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies