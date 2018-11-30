Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is back in the West End to play at the London Palladium this summer 2019 Nov 30, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Dec 13, 2018) It has just been announced that Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is set to return to London’s West End with a strictly limited summer engagement at the London Palladium. Based on the story of Jacob’s son Joseph from the Holy Bible’s Book of Genesis, this classic Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical was last seen on the West End stage in 2007.

Joseph is back in the West End, ready to twirl around his dreamcoat for the next generation of theatregoers.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been confirmed to be returning to the London stage after over a decade. It will enjoy a strictly limited, 11-week run next summer, opening on 26 June 2019 and closing on 8 September 2019. Tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat go on sale on Friday, 7 December 2018.

The Bible-themed musical follows the life of Jacob’s favourite son, Joseph, and his eleven brothers. When Joseph is sold into slavery, he gets on the good side of Potiphar, an Egyptian noble, but ends up thrown in prison after rejecting his wife’s sexual advances. Whilst incarcerated, Joseph discovers his amazing gift to interpret dreams and finds himself before the Egyptian Pharaoh. When Joseph fights to solve the devastating famine that has been wreaking havoc across the land, he becomes the Pharaoh’s trusty right-hand advisor.

The highly prestigious role of Joseph was previously played by Donny Osmond, Lee Mead, Jason Donovan, Joe McElderry and Phillip Schofield. Casting for Joseph in the new 2019 revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be announced in due course.

Boasting hundreds of thousands of performances over the years, a number of revivals in both Broadway and the West End, and multiple major awards and nominations, you can bet that Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will sell out quickly!

Don’t miss the long-awaited return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and book your tickets as soon as they go on sale on 7 December 2018!

