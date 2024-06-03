The Doctor will see you now. Jodie Whittaker returns to the stage in The Duchess Jun 3, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Returning to the stage for the first time in over a decade, Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) is set to star in Zinnie Harris’ critically acclaimed and ‘marvellously modern’ (Telegraph) adaptation of The Duchess of Malfi. Playing for a strictly limited 11 week run at Trafalgar Theatre from 5 October, book your tickets through our exclusive pre-sale today.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Jodie Whittaker gushed “I’m beyond delighted to return to the stage after over a decade, and even more so to lead Zinnie Harris’ incredibly powerful adaptation of John Webster’s harrowing drama. Zinnie has so brilliantly propelled The Duchess of Malfi into contemporary culture, which is what originally drew me to the piece. Being able to portray the Duchess’ tragic and captivating story on stage every night is a true honour.”



Recently widowed and in search for a new lease of life, the Duchess (Whittaker) defies her family’s wishes by remarrying beneath her class. However, when her brothers, driven by insurmountable greed and rage, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?



Directed and adapted by multi award-winning creative Zinnie Harris (Macbeth (an undoing)), this “towering adaptation” (The Stage) of Webster’s thrilling drama explores the depths of the patriarchy against female resistance.



Vivid, complex and captivating, further casting for this must-see contemporary production will be announced soon.

Book The Duchess tickets now!

Get priority access with our exclusive pre-sale. Book your official tickets today