Jay McGuiness and cast at Gala Night for BIG The Musical Sep 19, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 9, 2020) The West End is where wishes come true! Jay McGuiness, Kerry Ellis, David Shire, Amy Hart, and more made an appearance at BIG The Musical's Gala Night in aid of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The event took place at London's Dominion Theatre on Tuesday, 17 September and was followed by an afterparty at 100 Wardour Street in Soho. Have a look at the official press photos for Gala Night / Press Night below.

BIG The Musical grants wishes for Make-A-Wish

In conjunction with press night and the show's official opening, BIG The Musical held a Gala to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a charity that helps grant wishes to children with critical illnesses. The non-profit organisation was chosen to reflect the plot of the musical, in which Josh Baskin wishes upon a Zoltar machine.

BIG is based on the original 1988 film of the same name, which starred Tom Hanks. The West End musical stars The Wanted's Jay McGuiness as Josh, who reprised the role from the Dublin, Ireland and Theatre Royal Plymouth runs.

The show features music by David Shire, lyrics by Richard Maltby, choreography, direction by Morgan Young, and a book by John Weidman.

Save up to £53 on BIG The Musical with our special ticket offer!

Book your tickets for BIG The Musical at the West End's Dominion Theatre now and save big on BIG! This offer is valid for all performances from now until 2 November! Don't miss out on this special offer and be sure to book your BIG London musical tickets today before all the good seats get taken!

🎫 Book BIG The Musical Dominion Theatre tickets here and save up to £53.