Interview with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’s Ellie Seaton Jul 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is a captivating portrayal of an extraordinary woman who triumphed over immense challenges to be crowned the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her musical reign began with the electric 'Proud Mary’ and continued with her commanding and passionate vocals in 'What's Love Got to Do with It.' The musical follows her remarkable journey and serves as a vibrant tribute to Turner's indomitable talent and unwavering strength, beautifully capturing her tumultuous personal life and meteoric rise to fame. As a member of the Swing, Ellie Seaton has to match the versatility and dynamic energy of the star herself. Covering multiple ensemble roles, Seaton has to be ready to step in and seamlessly cover any one of them at the drop of a hat. We caught up with her to discuss runaway beds, iconic tunes and of course, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Describe your ideal summer’s day in the Capital.

Ellie: With family and a group of friends at a BBQ, music playing, drinks flowing, sun beaming down, everyone is happy and loving life.

How do you cool down on a summer’s day?

Ellie: I love a cold shower if I’m home, or a tasty Ice Lolly if I’m out and about.

Do you prefer a ‘British’ summer or a ‘blistering’ summer?

Ellie: For me personally the hotter the better, I’ll take blistering over British any day!

What are your picnic must-haves?

Ellie: Fruit always, crisps and dip, some tinnies...

What character from another show do you think your character would most enjoy having a BBQ with?

Ellie: As an Ikette it would be any other super powerhouse Female Trio in a show:

- Dianna Ross and The Supremes from Aint Too Proud

- The Dream Girls

- The Dynamites from Hairspray

- The Urchins from Little Shop of Horrors

- The Muses from Hercules

What has been the hottest show you’ve seen this year?

Ellie: TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is Simply the Best. It’s the 3 F’s… Fierce, Full Out, Flavourful!

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Ellie: I definitely have several, but my favourite is feeling the energy of my other cast members in the wings, hyping each other up with a little chant and wishes of encouragement.

How do you unwind after a show?

Ellie: By listening to my favourite jams on my commute home

If you could play any other role in the show, what would it be and why?

Ellie: It would be incredible to play Tina herself, that role is a powerhouse. Having worked in Front of House this role inspired me from the very beginning of my own journey as a performer/person to aim big and never give up on your hopes and dreams. I also really enjoy watching some of the more technical aspects such as the fight scenes, as sad as some of the truths of them are. The technical range the actress has to perform is astonishing. IMAGINE PLAYING TINA!!! WOWW

What is your favourite song to perform in the show?

Ellie: I actually adore “Higher”, the movement and style of the piece is ICONIC. I love all the scenes that take place throughout the number. The music is fun, it’s just full of juicy business and driving Tina’s story forward. I also know how hard the ladies on that stage are working, it doesn’t stop, and those feet just keep going and going and going…

Have you ever made a ‘hot mess’ of yourself on stage/any embarrassing moments?

Ellie: Yes, there have been some strong and WRONG moments in my career. One time in a previous show the scene my character was in was sat on her bed. The bed started rolling down the rather steep raked stage. One of the ensemble boys had no choice but to run into the scene grabbing the bed frame and remained behind the bed in a crouch to hide for the entire rest of the scene. It was hilarious and hard for us all to stay in character.

Do you see yourself in any of the characters in the show?

Ellie: I see myself in Alline, she’s loud, she’s proud, she’s opinionated, and she’s sassy. I believe she has a strong sense of self. I’m a big sister too so I share that energy in day-to-day life. I’m also the main character in my own story, singing my own damn song and shaking my tail feather with my girlfriends when I go out to the club, haha.

Why should we spend the summer at this show?

Ellie: It really is a special show with so much to offer. The way it engages audiences and is known for its epic music and legacy of Tina Turner is so poignant. It’s a show weighted with utter joy and heightened energy alongside the darker themes. The story is sensationally told by the whole cast.

