Interview with Matilda The Musical’s Rakesh Boury Jul 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Mr. Wormwood may be itching to escape to Spain, but Rakesh Boury who plays Matilda’s hilarious but dishonest Dad in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s multi-award-winning Matilda The Musical, enjoys staying closer to home. ‘I just like to wander [around London] and take it all in, from the amazing culture, incredible food and the architecture. I particularly like walking across some of the bridges across the Thames.’ If you spot Boury on the capitals famous footbridges you may see him enjoying a well-deserved ice cream (8 shows a week will build up an appetite, and playing the hot-headed car salesman is sure to make you crave something cold and sweet to cool you off!) ‘I LOVE food… if you wander around Seven Dials enough, you inevitably end up in one of the amazing Ice Cream shops’. However, it's not all ice creams and cones. We caught up with the talented actor to discuss all things BBQs, teeth, and of course, Matilda The Musical!

Do you prefer a ‘British’ summer or a ‘blistering’ summer?

Rakesh: I love the sun, so I will take that all day. Knowing the British weather it will be freezing and wet soon enough and we will all be moaning about it.

What are your picnic must-haves?

Rakesh: So I love food and my favourite thing about picnics is that it’s all grazing food so you never really get full. If it's tasty then I’m eating it.

What character from another show do you think your character would most enjoy having a BBQ with?

Rakesh: I reckon Mayor Goldie Wilson from Back to The Future would do a mean BBQ. I’ve also heard that both Glinda and Elphaba are excellent dinner guests and never turn up empty-handed.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Rakesh: I like to be organised and always do things in the same way, same prep, same order of costume etc. It’s a slippery slope as if you start having rituals you run the risk of getting superstitious and the need to do them! I do always put my jewellery on last and finish with my gold tooth. I’ve also got a sign on the wall outside the dressing room door as a reminder that says “Have you got your tooth (you idiot)"?

How do you unwind after a show?

Rakesh: I cycle home or to train stations, so usually that’s and nice way to unwind. Feeling the wind in my ‘scalp'. It’s hard to switch your brain off fully for a few hours especially if we’ve had a really electric show and audience, but after a quick cycle and the train journey, I’m usually pretty tired.

If you could play any other role in the show, what would it be and why?

Rakesh: I love playing Mr Wormwood so much but I know that’s not answering the question so…I’d have to say that I’d love to be on the other side of all of the madness and actually play Matilda, although I’m not sure they do the school dress in my size.

What is your favourite song/scene to perform in the show?

Rakesh: I love every scene I’m in as it’s so brilliantly written that as an actor it’s just a joy to get to deliver this story. Of course, my favourite song is Telly! I love the audience reaction as it’s different every show and keeps me on my toes.

Do you see yourself in any of the characters in the show?

Rakesh: I’d like to think that I’m a bit kinder in real life than Mr Wormwood, but you’d have to ask my wife and children. I’d like to think I’m a bit like the Escapologist – caring, kind, passionate, and family oriented, however in truth I’m probably more like Rudolfo.

Why should audiences spend the summer at Matilda The Musical?

Rakesh: Because it’s so much fun, it's emotional, it's full of heart. It really is so brilliantly created that even after 12 years it feels fresh, relevant, and unique. There really isn’t any musical like this, and it manages to connect with generation after generation. Matilda appeals to adults and children and there is really something for everyone to enjoy. Hopefully, when you watch it you can also feel how much we love to perform the show every night.

Book your tickets to Matilda the Musical today!

Seen by over 11 million people, Matilda the Musical has enchanted the West End for over a decade. Book your tickets to this magical family show today.