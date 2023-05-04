Initial Casting Announced For The Third Man May 4, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The Third Man is well regarded as one of the greatest mysteries. Thankfully, after the recent announcement from the Menier Chocolate Factory, the cast of Christopher Hampton’s musical adaption isn’t as much of an enigma! See the confirmed performers for The Third Man’s limited run below, when the show opens next month. Book your tickets today!

The Cast of The Third Man

The Third Man will be led by Edward Baker-Duly (The King And I, The Bridges of Madison County) as Calloway, alongside Simon Bailey (Moulin Rouge, Jersey Boys) as Crabbit, Natalie Dunne (Art, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Anna, Derek Griffiths (The Mousetrap, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as The Porter, Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come From Away, The Lion King) as Paine, Rachel Izen (Billy Elliot, Les Miserables) as The Porter’s Wife, Gary Milner (Mary Poppins, MAMMA MIA!) as Kurtz, Harry Morrison (Half a Sixpence, Guys and Dolls) as Popescu, Sam Underwood (One Day When We Were Young) as Holly, with Alan Vicary (The Girl from the North Country, To Kill a Mockingbird) as Dr Winkel.

The Creatives of The Third Man

The production is directed by multi-award-winner and long-standing associate of the Menier Chocolate Factory, Trevor Nunn, and written by Christopher Hampton, with music by George Fenton and lyrics by Don Black.

Featuring set and costume design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting design from Emma Chapman, sound design by Gregory Clarke, with orchestrations by Jason Carr. Musical supervision and direction is provided by Tamara Saringer, whilst Rebecca Howell directs movement and choreography.

What is The Third Man about?

Author and screenwriter, Graham Greene said of his 1950 novella "The Third Man" was never written to be read but only to be seen.” Experience this thrilling story as it was meant to be, and step into the shadowy and double-crossing world of post-war Vienna.

After receiving an invitation from his best friend, and hero, Harry Lime, Holly Martins eagerly sets off to Vienna to be reunited with his pal, only to discover that he has been killed in a car accident. Unsatisfied with the authority’s explanation of his friend’s tragic death, Holly sets out to investigate what really happened and uncover the mystery of The Third Man.

Tickets for The Third Man are available to purchase now

We know who the cast is, but which of them is The Third Man? Don your trench coat, pick up your notepad, and keep your wits about you.