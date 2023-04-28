Menu
    Initial Casting Announced For A Strange Loop

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    You haven’t heard? Let us keep you in the loop, initial casting for the Pulitzer Prize and 2022 Tony Award-Winning musical has just been announced! Book your tickets to see them at The Barbican now!

    A Strange Loop cast

    It has today been confirmed that Kyle Ramar Freeman will reprise his Broadway role in the West End transfer of the multi-award-winning musical. Freeman, who will be making his West End debut, will once again don Usher’s red cap and guide audience members through the creative process of writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer as a young, gay, Black writer.

    Kyle Ramar Freeman will be supported by an all-British cast playing the physical manifestations of Usher's thoughts, including; multi-Olivier nominated Jason Pennycooke (Original cast of Hamilton), Sharlene Hector, lead vocalist of British band Basement Jaxx, Danny Bailey (Jesus Christ Superstar, Girl From the North Country), Eddie Elliott (Blues for an Alabama Sky, The Lion King) and Tendai Humphrey Sitima (The Play That Goes Wrong). Further casting will be announced soon. 

    What is A Strange Loop about?

    Usher is trapped but he’s hell-bent on breaking free. Tormented by his intrusive thoughts, his father’s constant criticisms, and his mother's god-fearing lectures, Usher attempts to create a new world for himself. Standing on the sidelines of his dream job (literally, he’s an usher for Disney's Lion King) Usher has plenty of worries for the rest of his days; what if his masterpiece his writing at home each night, isn’t the great work he thinks it could be? Who is he without it? Usher hopes he won’t have to find out.

    Tickets for A Strange Loop are available now.

    Don’t miss your chance to see this strictly limited, critically acclaimed, Broadway transfer. Book your tickets for A Strange Loop at The Barbican today.  

    By Sian McBride

