Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Hamilton extends West End run to March 2024

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Hamilton extends West End run to March 2024

    Don’t throw away your shot to be in the room where it happens! Hamilton, the multi-award-winning musical phenomenon is now booking until March 2024.

    King George III was right, ‘we’ll be back, back again’, as Hamilton announces its extension at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Secure your tickets now from £24.

    What is Hamilton about?

    His name is Alexander Hamilton, and there’s a million things he hasn’t done (but starring in a record-breaking musical isn’t one of them.)

    The score by Lin-Manuel Miranda blends R&B, jazz, blues, rap, hip hop and Broadway to tell the story of America then, for audiences now.

    During the Revolutionary War, an immigrant orphan, Hamilton, became George Washington's right-hand man, but that was just the beginning. Hamilton soon swapped the battlefields to the most important boardrooms in history, where he soon established himself as the first Treasury Secretary of America. Shaping the foundations of the America we know today and giving him the moniker of America’s Founding Father.

    Hamilton London cast and creative team.

    Hamilton’s book, music and lyrics is by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail. The musical features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, scenic design by David Korins, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, costume design by Paul Tazewell, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

    Casting is to be confirmed.

    Now booking until March 2024

    You can book tickets to Hamilton at the West End’s Victoria Palace Theatre today! 

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Text: The Great British Bake Off Musical. Rises in the West End 25 Feb 2023. Noel Coward Theatre. Image: A woman wearing a glittery red apron in front of a white background holding a spoon to her mouth.

    Flipping Good Shows to Watch this Pancake Day

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Eggs, milk, flour, and a lot of scrubbing when the mixture inevitably gets stuck to the non-stick pan. It can only me... Read more

    Mamma Mia The Smash Hit Musical Based on the songs of ABBA

    5 reasons why you should see MAMMA MIA!

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    From the irresistible beats of ‘Honey Honey’ to the emotional crescendo of ‘The Winner Takes It All... Read more

    Text: Another Day, Another Destiny. Les Miserables. 38th Revolutionary Year, Sondheim Theatre. Image: A line drawing of Cosette against a revolutionary background.

    New casting announced for Les Miserables

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The dark, dirty and crowded streets of 19th-century France set the scene for an epic tale of love and redemption... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies