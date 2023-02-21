Hamilton extends West End run to March 2024 Feb 21, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Hamilton extends West End run to March 2024 Don’t throw away your shot to be in the room where it happens! Hamilton, the multi-award-winning musical phenomenon is now booking until March 2024. King George III was right, ‘we’ll be back, back again’, as Hamilton announces its extension at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Secure your tickets now from £24.

What is Hamilton about?

His name is Alexander Hamilton, and there’s a million things he hasn’t done (but starring in a record-breaking musical isn’t one of them.)

The score by Lin-Manuel Miranda blends R&B, jazz, blues, rap, hip hop and Broadway to tell the story of America then, for audiences now.

During the Revolutionary War, an immigrant orphan, Hamilton, became George Washington's right-hand man, but that was just the beginning. Hamilton soon swapped the battlefields to the most important boardrooms in history, where he soon established himself as the first Treasury Secretary of America. Shaping the foundations of the America we know today and giving him the moniker of America’s Founding Father.

Hamilton London cast and creative team.

Hamilton’s book, music and lyrics is by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail. The musical features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, scenic design by David Korins, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, costume design by Paul Tazewell, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

Casting is to be confirmed.

Now booking until March 2024

Tickets to Hamilton at the West End's Victoria Palace Theatre are available.