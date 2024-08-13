First look at the new Hadestown cast Aug 13, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride New cast members will be jumping on board the multi award-winning musical! From 27 August 2024, Dylan Wood will make his West End debut to play Orpheus, whilst Madeline Charlemagne, who has played a Fate since the launch of Hadestown in the West End last year, will step into the role of Eurydice. Wood and Charlemagne will join Zachary James as Hades, Melanie La Barrie as Hermes, and Gloria Onitiri as Persephone who each continue in their critically acclaimed roles. Bella Brown and Allie Daniel will play the Fates, alongside super swings Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short continue to play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Ediz Mahmut, Miriam Nyarko, Brianna Ogunbawo and Simon Oskarsson.

Winner of 8 Tony Awards including ‘Best Musical’ and a Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, Hadestown continues its critically acclaimed run in London’s West End, five years after its sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 350 million streams to date. It won the Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team features Obie Award winner and Chita Rivera Award winning choreographer David Neumann, Tony Award winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck, four-time Tony Award nominated costume designer Michael Krass, two-time Tony Award winning lighting designer Bradley King, Tony Award winning sound designers Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, music supervisor and vocal arrangements by Liam Robinson, Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose provides the arrangements and orchestrations, and dramaturgy by Ken Cerniglia. The UK Associate Director is Maria Crocker, and casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

