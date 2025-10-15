Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats returns in 2026 with new Open Air Theatre revival

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Cats is set for a major revival at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in summer 2026. The new production will be directed and choreographed by the theatre’s Artistic Director, Drew McOnie, and will run from 25 July to 12 September 2026 before embarking on a UK tour.
Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, this reimagined version will bring Webber’s beloved score — featuring Memory, The Jellicle Ball and Macavity: The Mystery Cat — to the magical outdoor setting of Regent’s Park. After its London run, the production will tour major UK cities including Plymouth, Hull, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Llandudno and Glasgow, with further venues still to be announced.