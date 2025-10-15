Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats returns in 2026 with new Open Air Theatre revival Oct 15, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Cats is set for a major revival at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in summer 2026. The new production will be directed and choreographed by the theatre’s Artistic Director, Drew McOnie, and will run from 25 July to 12 September 2026 before embarking on a UK tour. Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, this reimagined version will bring Webber’s beloved score — featuring Memory, The Jellicle Ball and Macavity: The Mystery Cat — to the magical outdoor setting of Regent’s Park. After its London run, the production will tour major UK cities including Plymouth, Hull, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Llandudno and Glasgow, with further venues still to be announced.

Cats marks the third Andrew Lloyd Webber musical staged at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the past decade, following the Olivier Award-winning Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita. It continues the theatre’s tradition of reinterpreting classic musicals in its unique open-air space.

Since its 1981 premiere at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre), Cats has become one of the most successful musicals of all time, seen by over 77 million people in 54 countries and translated into 23 languages. The original production ran for 21 years in the West End and 18 on Broadway, winning multiple Olivier, Tony and Grammy Awards.

Be sure to sign up to our email newsletter to be the first to get your tickets to Cats when we go on sale.