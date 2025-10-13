Menu
    Hugh Bonneville to star in Shadowlands at Aldwych Theatre

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Hugh Bonneville is heading back to the West End! The Downton Abbey star will be reprising his critically acclaimed role of C.S. Lewis in Shadowlands when the Chichester Festival Theatre hit transfers to the Aldwych Theatre next year! After a seven year wait, the renowned play will run from 5th February 2026 for a strict 11-week period.

    William Nicholson’s play tells the moving love story between Lewis, the Oxford don and creator of The Chronicles of Narnia, and American poet Joy Davidman. It’s a tender, witty and devastating tale of a man of faith whose world is upended by love and grief. At Chichester, audiences and critics were swept away, hailing it “entertaining, funny, deeply touching,” while The Guardian praised Bonneville’s performance as “almost unbearably vivid” in its final scenes.

    This marks a welcome return to the stage for Bonneville, after a string of screen triumphs. He was last seen on the big screen in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the closing chapter of the saga, and just last year he reprised his much-loved role as Mr Brown in Paddington in Peru

    Forget Christmas and New Years Eve, the buzz is building for February. Book your Shadowlands tickets now!

