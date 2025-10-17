Gok to join Back to the Future the Musical for Wan night only!
| By Sian McBride
Back to the Future The Musical has revealed its special guest for this year’s Back to the Future Day celebration - the annual event marking 21 October, the date Marty McFly famously travels to 2015 in Back to the Future Part II.
Each year, the West End production marks the occasion with a surprise cameo as Hill Valley High’s ever-strict, and aptly named, Principal Strickland. And this year, television presenter and stylist Gok Wan will take on the role (we wonder what he’ll make of the principals spotty bowtie and ill-fitting suit?). Playing the part for one night only on the 20th October, Wan follows in the footsteps of comedian, and fellow television presenter, Leigh Francis, who took on the role for last year’s celebrations.
Wan said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Back to the Future The Musical for one night only to celebrate Back to the Future Day! Returning to the stage alongside my good friend Brian Conley is such a treat – he’s a true showman and I can’t wait to swap laughs, lines, and a little bit of Hill Valley chaos with him. Great Scott, it’s going to be fabulous!”
That’s right, he isn’t the only star casting, as Brian Conley continues his acclaimed take on Doc Brown until 3 November.
Now in its fourth year at the Adelphi Theatre, the award-winning production, based on the cult 80s film, has been seen by nearly two million people and continues to break box office records! So join in on the time-continuum chaos, and book your tickets yesterday.
