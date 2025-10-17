Gok to join Back to the Future the Musical for Wan night only!

Back to the Future The Musical has revealed its special guest for this year’s Back to the Future Day celebration - the annual event marking 21 October, the date Marty McFly famously travels to 2015 in Back to the Future Part II.

Each year, the West End production marks the occasion with a surprise cameo as Hill Valley High’s ever-strict, and aptly named, Principal Strickland. And this year, television presenter and stylist Gok Wan will take on the role (we wonder what he’ll make of the principals spotty bowtie and ill-fitting suit?). Playing the part for one night only on the 20th October, Wan follows in the footsteps of comedian, and fellow television presenter, Leigh Francis, who took on the role for last year’s celebrations.