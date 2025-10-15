Menu
    Stephen Fry: From Blackadder to The Celebrity Traitors and Back on Stage

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Who is Stephen Fry?

    Stephen Fry is one of Britain’s most beloved actors, writers, and all-round national treasures. Known for his razor-sharp wit and impeccable comic timing, he’s captivated audiences for decades on both stage and screen. Fry first became a household name thanks to A Bit of Fry and Laurie and Blackadder, before going on to host the long-running BBC quiz show QI. Now, he returns to the stage as the formidable Lady Bracknell in Oscar Wilde’s timeless comedy The Importance of Being Earnest.

    Where have you seen him before?

    It’s hard to find an area of entertainment Stephen Fry hasn’t conquered. As a writer and performer, he starred in Jeeves and Wooster, Wilde, and A Fish Called Wanda, and lent his voice to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. He’s also the unmistakable narrator of the Harry Potter audiobook series, his warm storytelling voice guiding millions of listeners through J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world.

    Has he worked in film too?

    Yes! Fry’s film credits span everything from Gosford Park and V for Vendetta to The Hobbit trilogy, where he played the pompous Master of Lake-town. He’s also appeared in Bright Young Things (which he directed), A Little Bit of Fry & Laurie, and the political satire Centrillions. Whether in front of or behind the camera, Fry’s presence is always unmistakable — intelligent, charming, and laced with a dry wit.

    What’s he doing on TV right now?

    Stephen Fry is currently appearing in The Celebrity Traitors, the gripping reality game where suspicion and strategy reign supreme. As one of the faithful contestants, Fry has yet to expose a traitor, but his calm, methodical approach has made him a fascinating player to watch. Ever analytical, he quietly observes, weighs every word, and applies logic over impulse as he tries to sniff out the deceivers among his fellow celebrities. It had to only be a matter of time before he susses out Alan Carr, surely?! 

    Why see Stephen Fry in The Importance of Being Earnest?

    There are few roles more deliciously iconic than Lady Bracknell, and few performers more perfect for it than Stephen Fry. His command of language and Wildean wit make this a match made in theatre heaven. Whether you know him from QI, Blackadder, or Harry Potter, seeing Fry live on stage offers a rare treat — a chance to watch one of Britain’s greatest performers at his most gloriously theatrical.

    Book your tickets now to see The Importance of Being Earnest and experience Wilde’s sharpest comedy brought to life like never before - you can also check out our review to find out more about what we thought of the show, 

