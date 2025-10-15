Top Shows to Watch in London in 2026 Oct 15, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon London’s theatre scene is gearing up for an extraordinary 2026, with a mix of musicals, plays, and exciting revivals keeping West End and beyond buzzing. From major transfers to world premieres, there’s something for every theatre lover. Here’s a look at the most anticipated productions to plan for next year. Beetlejuice The Musical - Prince Edward Theatre Tim Burton’s cult favourite makes its West End debut at the Prince Edward Theatre in May 2026. Beetlejuice The Musical follows Lydia Deetz as she navigates a home haunted by two mischievous spirits and the chaotic Beetlejuice himself. This darkly comedic Broadway transfer blends songs, spectacle, and plenty of supernatural fun. Oh, Mary! - Trafalgar Theatre Opening in early December 2025 and running into April 2026, Oh, Mary! is an 80-minute one-act comedy exploring Mary Todd Lincoln’s life in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Packed with sharp humour, witty storytelling, and a lively cast, it’s set to be one of the most entertaining comedies of the season.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry - Theatre Royal Haymarket

Rachel Joyce’s beloved novel comes to life in a new musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Following retired Harold Fry on his transformative walk, this production stars Mark Addy and Jenna Russell, with a score by Passenger. Opening in late January 2026, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a quietly moving story about hope, connection, and the unexpected ways we touch other people’s lives.

CATS – Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical CATS returns to London this summer at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Expect the full magic of T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats brought to life under the stars, with breathtaking choreography and timeless songs that continue to captivate audiences of all ages.

Shadowlands – Aldwych Theatre

Hugh Bonneville stars in Shadowlands, opening at the Aldwych Theatre from February to May 2026. This poignant play explores the life and love of C.S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia, and delves into the personal experiences that inspired his writing. A quietly powerful story of love, loss, and the choices that shape a life; this promises to be one of next year’s most memorable dramas.

Into the Woods – Bridge Theatre

Stephen Sondheim’s beloved Into the Woods opens this December and runs to mid-April 2026 at the Bridge Theatre. A darkly funny and imaginative collision of classic fairy tales, told through unforgettable songs and clever twists. A fresh production ensures that even familiar characters feel new, making it a magical theatre experience for both fans and newcomers.

Dracula – Noël Coward Theatre

Wicked movie star Cynthia Erivo returns to the London stage in a daring one-woman adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic Dracula. Taking on all 23 roles, Erivo is set to bring a fresh and intense energy to this gothic masterpiece at the Noël Coward Theatre from February 2026. Directed by Kip Williams, the production promises inventive staging and an unmissable theatrical event for next year.

Woman in Mind - Duke of York’s Theatre

Sheridan Smith returns to the West End this winter to star in Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind at the Duke of York’s Theatre. Smith plays Susan, a woman whose world is turned upside down after a minor accident leaves her straddling reality and imagination. Joining her on stage is Ramesh Ranganathan in his stage debut. Don’t miss this classic psychological comedy, which examines identity, family, and the fragile line between fact and fantasy. Be quick - must end 28 February 2026.

High Noon – Harold Pinter Theatre

Opening on 17 December 2025, High Noon continues its run at the Harold Pinter Theatre until early March 2026. Bringing suspense and drama to the West End, this gripping story of courage under pressure promises edge-of-your-seat tension and memorable performances from Billy Crudup and Denise Gough, making it a must-see for theatre-goers early in the new year.

With a mix of star-driven shows, bold revivals, and immersive new works, 2026 promises to be an unforgettable year for London theatre. Whether you’re drawn to musicals or contemporary drama there’s plenty to add to your theatre calendar now.