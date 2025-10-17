Wicked Part 2: Everything We Know About the Movie Sequel Oct 17, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon The excitement for Wicked: For Good is reaching fever pitch. After the phenomenal success of Wicked Part 1, fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of Elphaba and Glinda’s story. Part 2 promises to dive deeper into the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, bringing familiar faces back to the big screen alongside new surprises. In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know: Wicked Part 2 release date, cast, trailers, plot, songs, and even how to experience Wicked live in the West End while you wait for the movie. Is there a Wicked Part 2 Trailer? Yes! The final trailer for Wicked Part 2 dropped on September 24th, following teaser trailers that had already set social media abuzz. The latest trailer smashed records, racking up millions of views within days. Fans can now watch it officially, getting a first glimpse at the return of Elphaba and Glinda, new characters, and some of the brand-new songs composed for the sequel. Check out the full Wicked part 2 trailer for all the exciting updates.

When Is Wicked Part 2 Coming Out?

The wait is nearly over—Wicked: For Good hits cinemas on 21st November 2025; fans can expect a simultaneous UK and US rollout. Filming wrapped in early 2024, but the delay to the November release has only increased anticipation. Originally titled Wicked: Part 2, the movie was officially renamed Wicked: For Good on 16th December 2024, giving it a fresh identity while continuing the epic story.

Wicked Part 2 Cast

Fans will be thrilled to see much of the original cast returning. Cynthia Erivo reprises her role as Elphaba, with Ariana Grande returning as Glinda. Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and other key actors also make their comeback. Rumours are swirling about new additions, including a more prominent role for Dorothy, which could introduce exciting new dynamics. For a full breakdown of the returning characters, visit Wicked The Musical characters and keep an eye on updates for Dorothy in Wicked Part 2.

Wicked Part 2 Plot

Without giving too much away, Wicked: For Good continues to explore the journey of Elphaba as she embraces her destiny as the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda steps into her role as Glinda the Good. The film reimagines familiar events from The Wizard of Oz, retelling how key characters arrived at their destinies—but from Elphaba’s point of view. This deeper look reveals her choices, struggles, and relationships, giving fans a richer understanding of how she and Glinda became the iconic witches we know today. Stay tuned for our full plot guide next week.

Are There New Songs in Wicked Part 2?

Absolutely. Fans will enjoy classic Act 2 favourites like As Long As You’re Mine, No Good Deed, and For Good. In addition, composer Stephen Schwartz has created two brand-new songs exclusively for the film. Get a closer look at all the musical highlights with our Wicked part 2 songs and Wicked The Musical songs guides.

How to Experience Wicked While You Wait

If you can’t wait for the movie, the West End production of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the magical world of Oz. Book tickets for Wicked and experience Elphaba and Glinda’s story live on stage, complete with all the unforgettable songs and moments that have made the musical a global phenomenon