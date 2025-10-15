Everything You Need to Know: Dates, Venue, Casting – The Greatest Showman Stage Musical
| By Hay Brunsdon
Disney’s The Greatest Showman is set to make its stage debut next spring, bringing the magic of the 2017 film to live audiences. The world premiere will run at Bristol Hippodrome from 15 March to 10 May 2026.
The production features songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, a book by Tim Federle, and is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. It marks the first 20th Century Studios property adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group.
Leading the cast are Oliver Tompsett as P. T. Barnum, Samantha Barks as Charity Barnum, Lorna Courtney as Anne Wheeler, Ben Joyce as Phillip Carlyle, Vajèn van den Bosch as Jenny Lind, and Malinda Parris as Lettie Lutz. Supporting roles include Mia Raggio, Angelica Pearl Scott, Maya Sewrey, Harly Gill, Ellie McArdle, Eleanor Sebastian, Max Bispham, Joel Tennant, Clark Young, Josh St Clair, and Katie Tonkinson. The ensemble features a talented group of performers including Derek Aidoo, Cornelius Atkinson, Matt Bateman, Nikki Bentley, and many more.
The creative team also boasts Alex Lacamoire (music supervision and arrangements), David Korins (scenic design), Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser (costumes), Natasha Katz (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), George Reeve (video), Lorenzo Pisoni (circus design), and others.
As P.T. Barnum said: "Nothing draws a crowd quite like a crowd". So, who else can't wait to watch it?!