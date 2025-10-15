Everything You Need to Know: Dates, Venue, Casting – The Greatest Showman Stage Musical

Disney’s The Greatest Showman is set to make its stage debut next spring, bringing the magic of the 2017 film to live audiences. The world premiere will run at Bristol Hippodrome from 15 March to 10 May 2026.

The production features songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, a book by Tim Federle, and is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. It marks the first 20th Century Studios property adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group.